Michelle Obama Accidentally Admits That Trans Ideology Is Biologically Absurd

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and actress Sharon Stone had a grand old time on Obama's podcast imagining a world where men could get pregnant.

"If men could get pregnant, you could get an abortion from a vending machine," Stone said, and Obama laughed right along. Stone added that "maternity leave would be when you got the bonus."

Advertisement

Obama had her own material ready.

"Men would film themselves going into labor, and honoring their pain, you know? There would be trophies given," she said. She went on to say that "there would be the birth-Olympics," and then played the part of one fella congratulating another. "Well done, dude! Bob, you did that without an epidural!"

“If men got pregnant, you could get an abortion from a vending machine!” — Sharon Stone



Ummm... According to Democrats, men do get pregnant.pic.twitter.com/7Amc188lze — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) October 2, 2026

Hold the phone here. Haven't Democrats been telling us for years now that men can get pregnant?

Why, yes they have.

There's even a pregnant man emoji on your phone thanks to the radical left. I didn't dream that up, and neither did you.

The Democrat Party's own handpicked experts have gone before Congress and said so.

Back in May 2022, Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion rights nonprofit Avow Texas, testified before the House Judiciary Committee as a Democrat witness. Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) asked her to define what "a woman is."

"I believe that everyone can identify for themselves," Arrambide said.

Bishop followed up. "Do you believe that men can become pregnant and have abortions?" he asked.

"Yes," Arrambide replied.

Q: "Do you believe that men can become pregnant and have abortions?" -@RepDanBishop



A: "Yes." -Democrat witness pic.twitter.com/TfxboajSJU — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) May 18, 2022

A few months later, in September 2022, Democrats on the House Oversight and Reform Committee called a hearing on how abortion restrictions harm patients. Their witness, Dr. Bhavik Kumar, the medical director for primary and trans care at Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, told lawmakers the same thing. "Men can have pregnancies, especially trans men," Kumar said.

.@Rep_Clyde: "Can biological men become pregnant and give birth?"



Dr. Bhavik Kumar with Planned Parenthood: "Men can have pregnancies, especially trans men." pic.twitter.com/Fk09InDGz1 — National Review (@NRO) September 30, 2022

Then came the Senate hearing earlier this year on the dangers of chemical abortion drugs, where Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) questioned Dr. Nisha Verma, a board-certified OB-GYN and yet another Democrat witness. "Dr. Verma, I wasn't sure I understood your answer to Senator Moody a moment ago. Do you think that men can get pregnant?" Hawley asked.

She couldn’t even answer the question.

“I hesitated there 'cause I wasn't sure where the conversation was going or what the goal was," she said, before retreating into identity politics. "I do take care of patients with different identities. I take care of many women, I take care of people with different identities."

OMG. Doctor REFUSES To Admit Men Can’t Get Pregnant



Sen @HawleyMO: Do you think that men can get pregnant?



Dr. Nisha Verma: I hesitated there because I wasn't sure where the conversation was going or what the goal was…



Hawley: Let me just remind you, you testified a moment… pic.twitter.com/HKtXMzjfA4 — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) January 14, 2026

Advertisement

This is the problem with the left and trans ideology. It tries to have it both ways. On Monday, trans men are men and trans women are women, no less than the biological kind, and biology is irrelevant. Then somebody brings up another women's issue, and suddenly the left gets mighty possessive about womanhood again.

Recommended: Renee Good's Family Sues the Government. Here’s Everything That Blows Up Their Case.

You've heard the lines a hundred times. Men shouldn't have a say in abortion policy because they can't get pregnant. If only men could get pregnant, everything would be different. Those are fine applause lines for a podcast, I suppose, except the left's own medical experts keep swearing under the Capitol dome that men can and do get pregnant.

So which is it? Michelle Obama built an entire comedy bit on the premise that men can't get pregnant, and she and Stone giggled their way through it without a second thought. That premise is the same one conservatives get called bigots for stating out loud.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.