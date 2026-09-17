Harry and Meghan’s Two-Day British School Year Ends in a Predictable Security Soap Opera

More manufactured drama in the lives of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

You'll recall that the two formerly working royals surprised the world, the king, and Prince William by going back to England, where they would put their little punkins, Archie, who's seven, and Lilibet, five, into a tony Cotswold private school with all the local swells.

Advertisement

The two left their Montecito mansion, Portugal vacation home, and terrible California schools behind to get their kids a proper British education.

Calls were made. Schedules were confirmed. Their private security team was informed before they even left the United States to go back to Harry's home country and borrow a billionaire hedge fund manager's home in the Cotswolds, where they would hang out their shingle to trade on their adjacency to the royals.

The world was surprised. Harry's dad, King Charles III, was surprised, having only heard four days before the move that they were headed back.

Undaunted, they would once again take Britain by storm!

Having burned most bridges in Hollywood, where they'd hoped to make untold millions — and did for a while — the petulant pair thought they'd go back to Jolly Old and make their bones as influencers. But it appears there were other, untold reasons for going back, which are becoming more transparent under only the slightest of scrutiny.

And now the drama-addicted duo has pulled their kids out of school after only two days.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Harry and Meghan Think California Schools Suck Too

The night before Archie was set to attend "Year 3," Meghan jumped into a WhatsApp group chat of all the mums. The Sun reported that someone "leaked" Meghan's opening message complete with a heart emoji: "Hi moms! Thanks for the warm welcome ❤️ So happy to be a part of this community xx." And it leaked. It apparently didn't occur to her not to contribute to the chat or get a new phone number for the sole purpose of the group chat.

"The Sussexes refused to comment, but sources close to them said it was disappointing that fellow parents would seek to share such information," The Daily Mail reported, though it was unclear what was meant by "share." Was it that other parents had access to her number, which she freely gave, or the fact that someone screenshot the message?

Now her phone number was apparently out there. Because she gave it to the other mums.

Meghan Markle joined a WhatsApp group with the mothers of kids in her children’s class. An essential community as any mum would testify.



What does one of the mothers do? Screenshots this and sells it and Meghan’s number to The Sun.



People are shit pic.twitter.com/ezdd236ZO7 — COYS, Alan (@CockOnBallStory) September 16, 2026

No matter. Outing herself and giving reporters the opportunity to triangulate the identity of the school with the other parents wasn't the biggest self-inflicted and boneheaded security issue involved.

It would appear that Harry and Meghan, in consultation with their private security team, hadn't done the math on traffic patterns around the school, either.

The two claim that they had no idea there would be tight traffic around the kids' new school and a 35-minute commute at times (for both of them) had spread into an hour. Since their security team had no authority to stop traffic and muscle through traffic jams, their children were vulnerable.

Advertisement

Related: President Trump Was Just Asked About Harry and Meghan Leaving the U.S., and Stand Back

One parent told The Daily Mail, "Parents at the school are completely baffled. You don't need to be an expert to know how congested that area is. It's one of the worst places to drive in the UK."

Every other parent sits in traffic. It's no fun. But, of course, that puts the fifth and sixth heirs to the throne in danger of an ambush; something easily foreseeable.

How dumb are Harry and Meghan, anyway? To be sure, neither is going to be asked to bring sandwiches to the next Mensa gathering, but they aren't as dumb as they seem.

Harry's been looking for government-paid security ever since he quit The Firm back when his grandmother was on the throne. He's lost two cases appealing the decision to cut off his security detail since he moved to the States. The last assessment of his vulnerability was done in July, weeks before he petulantly picked up and moved back to the UK.

His Dad has pretty much had it up to here with Harry's dramatics, and his brother, William, the heir to the throne, is sick of his brother's emotional antics too.

The Daily Mail reported:

Currently, said ITV News, the only protection the Sussexes have been given by British police is the phone number of a police liaison officer. The duke has been told to call the phone number should he need police help, but he believes this is essentially zero protection as it would take officers a long time to reach him, were he or his family to be in distress or under attack.

Advertisement

Harry surprisingly moved the fam back to the homeland to see if his dad and the outside agency that makes the security decisions would give him free armed security to save him a lot of money and be able to stop traffic so they can go where they want without worrying about getting carjacked.

He's trying to force the hand of the people who make the security decisions so he can move back, bathe in the glow of his adjacency to the royals, and stop traffic — all without having to work.

And he used his kids to do it.

Related: Get the Barf Bag Ready: Harry and Meghan Are Moving Back to UK — and Wait, Trump's to Blame?





Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.