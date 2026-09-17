Jessica Tarlov Actually Had the Nerve to Make This Bogus Claim Out Loud

Podcaster Charlamagne asked Jessica Tarlov a simple question on The Breakfast Club this week, and her answer spiraled into a pile of lies about the SAVE America Act. He asked which was harder for Tarlov: admitting to her co-host, Jesse Watters, out loud that he's right, or admitting it to herself.

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"Yeah, I don't want to do that," Tarlov said. "Luckily, it so rarely happens that I don't have to."

That admission alone says plenty.

From there, Tarlov pivoted to a recent fight with conservatives over the SAVE America Act. According to her, conservatives are lying that it’s a Voter ID bill.

"Put a Voter ID bill on the floor and then you can demonize Democrats till the sun comes down if they don't vote for that," she said. "But this is a bill where you're gonna have to show your passport or your birth certificate to be able to vote."

Guess what, Jessica? It is a Voter ID bill. Reading the text of the SAVE America Act proves it in about two minutes.

“But this is a bill where you're gonna have to show your passport or your birth certificate to be able to vote,” she claimed.

No, it doesn’t.

“And you know who?” she continued. “It's gonna disenfranchise largely conservative voters; more Democrats have passports; anyone who went through the foster care system who was adopted — no birth certificate.”

She’s really wrong there for multiple reasons. But, seriously, she is just spouting off DNC talking points here.

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Tarlov doubled down on her lies by telling a story about having to visit the DMV three times during her second maternity leave to get a Real ID, because her identification documents listed her middle names inconsistently. She used that story to argue the SAVE America Act would disenfranchise foster children without birth certificates and college students who show up on campus without one.

“And I said, ‘How many people are going to do this,’ right, right? They're just not gonna vote. And kids who are away at college, they show up; they're pumped. They're going to University of Wisconsin at Madison, or they're going to a conservative, you know, going to Liberty University, whatever. Are they coming with their birth certificate? No, that's just not what's gonna happen.”

🚨 @JessicaTarlov answers the question: “Which one is harder: admitting to Jesse Watters that he’s right, or admitting to yourself that he’s right?”

Listen FREE on the @iHeartRadio app or watch LIVE on @Netflix! 📺 pic.twitter.com/uyQ1ud6Fo4 — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) September 16, 2026

It’s not going to happen because you don’t need a birth certificate or a passport to vote under the SAVE America Act.

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Here’s what the SAVE America Act does: it requires proof of citizenship, like a birth certificate or a passport, to register to vote.

Say it with me, Jessica: register.

To vote, a voter must show a valid physical photo ID. There are many acceptable IDs, including a passport, military ID, or state or tribal ID. The most common is a driver’s license, which most people get around age 16.

Tarlov combined two separate steps in the voting process into one and used the confusion to make a voter ID bill sound like a passport checkpoint at the ballot box.

Here’s the problem liberals like Tarlov have: the SAVE America Act is popular and would greatly reduce election fraud. They can’t have that. So they spread lies about it, counting on voters not to know what the bill actually says or not to read it to verify that they’re spewing lies.

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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