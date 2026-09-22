Anticipating a Democrat Congress, the First Migrant Caravan Steps Off

In anticipation of what it sees as imminent Democrat victory in the midterm elections, the international left is firing up the invasion hordes migrant caravans to cram in as many line-jumpers, leeches, fraudsters, and future birthright Democrat voters as it possibly can.

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This new planter parade, no doubt the first of many, stepped off from the Gran Central Metropolitana in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, with a modest 400 souls in its ranks. Who knows how much those ranks will swell as the caravan treks across Guatemala and grinds up the 1,500-plus miles through Mexico? It's like watching hurricanes form up in the Atlantic whenever Democrats are in danger of taking power: Uh oh, it's migrant season! Tropical Parade Miguel is forming up in Central America, expected to intensify into a Category 3 Migrant Caravan over Mexico before crashing into the southern border.

BREAKING: Latino media outlets are reporting that a migrant caravan has assembled in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, with hundreds of migrants reportedly making their way toward the U.S. pic.twitter.com/QnxMjyNlGE — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) September 21, 2026

Lots of people fret about hordes of military-aged men invading countries, and it is truly an alarming sight. Me, I stress the most when I see women and children piling in. Here come hundreds of billions of dollars in expenses Democrats will force those of us who still contribute to society to pay for — universal pre-K, 13 years of schooling, medical care, food, shelter, and on and on. And of course, all the birthright citizens these women will produce will secure the benefits of the gravy train for the whole family.

La Prensa Honduras covered the vanguard invasion:

Lack of employment, insecurity, and the rising cost of living are some of the reasons that, according to the migrants themselves, led them to once again embark on the journey to the United States. More than 400 Hondurans, including young people, mothers with their children, and people from different parts of the country, gathered at the Gran Central Metropolitana in San Pedro Sula to begin their journey north. The travelers arrived from various municipalities hoping to find job opportunities and improve their living conditions. Some indicated that their income was insufficient to cover basic expenses, while others cited insecurity as one of the factors that motivated them to leave Honduras again.

Just a reminder: These eventual "asylum seekers" will pass thousands of miles through two Spanish-speaking countries on their way to our southern border. They are by definition not fleeing persecution; they are looking to sneak into our country or lie to authorities about conditions in their homeland to take advantage of our asylum laws.

Here's La Prensa's coverage of the young fellow in the above video who stopped to speak to the press — a model future amnestied citizen and Democrat voter who exhibits regular contempt for our laws:

Among those who embarked on the journey is Óscar Banegas Ramos , originally from Victoria, Yoro, who had already been deported from the United States and decided to try the migration route again . Banegas explained that insecurity and lack of employment are some of the reasons why he made the decision to leave the country again, despite the risks involved in traveling the migration route.

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Gee, that's rough, Óscar. Get in line with the rest of the LEGAL would-be migrants who've set their sights on America. Or actually, don't, since you've already been deported.

But then again, Orange Man Bad.

So yes! By all means, let's vote for Democrat control of our beloved country's government! Let's empower leftists to bring back the Darién Gap death march, the unspeakable abuse of women and girls and the abandonment of babies, the human trafficking, the child labor, the plague of fentanyl deaths, the mass theft of services paid for and meant for U.S. citizens, and the wholesale subversion of our duly passed laws. It's so worth it!

Recommended: I’m So Glad This Nightmarish Legal Fight Is Playing Out During an Election Season

Author's Note: I voted for an end to the invasion and mass deportations, not more caravans and mass amnesty — and I'm pretty sure you did, too. Help me and the rest of the team here at PJ Media fight back against those trying to subvert the will of the American people. Join PJ Media as a VIP — and now, use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. See you in the comments section!