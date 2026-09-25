It’s Sukkot and the People of Israel Are Defying Terrorism

Tonight, Friday, Jews around the world will celebrate the beginning of Sukkot or the Feast of Tabernacles. And the people of Israel are defying the Muslim terrorists and their Western enablers just as the ancient Israelites defied many an enemy now long faded into nothing. The worshippers of Baal and Dagon are long gone, but the Jews have survived. Let the cultish killers for Allah take heed.

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Happy Sukkot from the IDF! 🌿 https://t.co/3pEaDqfzYC — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 25, 2026

Sukkot is a harvest feast that also celebrates when God rescued the Israelites from slavery in Egypt and cared for them in the wilderness, as Chabad notes. In remembrance of how the Israelites pitched tents and a temporary Tabernacle for the Ark of the Covenant in the wilderness, Jews still make temporary shelters for Sukkot. Some of them live inside the shelters for a week and some just eat their meals inside. The sukkah can use material for forming a tent and usually has a roof made of some sort of branches.

Sukkot is here! 🌿🍋✨ For seven days, Jews in Israel and around the world celebrate by spending time in a sukkah - a temporary outdoor structure that reminds us of the Israelites’ journey through the desert after leaving Egypt. We eat there, welcome guests, spend time with family and friends, and celebrate together. 💙 Chag Sukkot Sameach from Israel! 🇮🇱 — Israel ישראל (@Israel) September 25, 2026

This year, as every year since the modern rebirth of Israel on the land God promised the Jews as a perpetual possession (Genesis 17:8), Israelis have to worry about Islamic terrorism at Sukkot. Just a few days ago, multiple Palestinian jihad attacks — one of them deadly — marred Yom Kippur with blood. Israel’s U.S. Amb. Yechiel Leiter’s son is still fighting for his life after a vehicle-ramming attack. Leiter already lost a son to Palestinian terrorism.

חג סוכות שמח! https://t.co/UlHoX2uYaU — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 25, 2026

But no matter how great the threat, Israel defies terrorists. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walked into the jihad-loving United Nations Thursday fearlessly. “Devastating Iran’s nuclear facilities was hard,” Netanyahu recalled. “But for me, it was one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever had to make as Prime Minister. Because if we hadn’t done it, we’d all be dead.”

Netanyahu brought a beeper to the UNGA: You remember the beepers? Remember these things? Remember them? Well, I can tell you this, Hezbollah certainly remembers them. https://t.co/gAQBA8F84w — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 24, 2026

Related: Pay-For-Slay in Action: Israeli Dad’s Murderer Was in Debt, Wanted Jihad Payoff

Netanyahu discussed how endless Israeli aid for colonizing Arabs has only elicited more hatred from the Muslim world. “Tyrants the world over seek to threaten us. They seek to undermine our resolve with their campaign of lies,” he stated. “But ultimately, as on the military battlefield, the Jewish people will prevail.” Read Rabbi Michael Barclay’s article for more.

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The Jewish people have outlasted many a tyrant and many a false religion. This Sukkot, they remember how God saved them thousands of years ago, and they invoke His aid into the future.

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