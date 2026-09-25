Netanyahu at the United Nations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently been a powerful and clear public speaker, and he kept that pattern as he passionately spoke before the United Nations on Thursday. Before he even said a word, dozens of delegates left the room in protest of Israel's very existence, but Netanyahu was not deterred and spent the next 40 minutes dispersing truths to these "moral cowards.” Here are some of the highlights:

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Bibi started off talking about how the victory over Iran is a victory for the West and how many leaders of the hypocritical countries who had just walked had privately called and thanked him for Israel to do what they never had the courage to do.

He then spoke about his deceased brother and the Six-Day War. He reminded the world that this war was again a situation where Israel was vastly outnumbered, yet triumphed. Bibi pointed out that this was before Israel even controlled the territories that the world is now saying all attacks on Israel are about: Gaza, Judea-Samaria, and the Golan. He relayed his dead brother's words as a mantra: "We're going to win. We have no other choice."

Netanyahu spoke in detail about the horrors of October 7, the evils of Hamas, and the 7-front war Israel has been fighting for three years. He went on to talk about the actions and war in Judea-Samaria, followed by his praise of the partnership of Israel and the United States.

Bibi echoed words that I had said on Rosh Hashanah about the dangers of social media; the antisemitic lies of media in general; and described the media campaigns against Israel as an "eighth front.” He called out by name the nation of Qatar, and how it has taken over so many Western universities and media. He pointed out other problems with Qatar, including the funding of Hamas and the housing of its leaders. He went on to talk about Turkey and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the "tyrant," and countered the lies that are used to attack Israel by the media. He took particular aim at Zohran Mamdani, calling out his hatred for Jews.

As he discussed antisemites and this eighth front, Netanyahu made a powerful statement: "The days when Jews were defenseless victims, marched to the slaughter, are over. Today, we have a state. Today, we have an army. Today, we have a people ready and willing to defend ourselves."

Netanyahu's speech concluded with inspiring words and promises about the survival of Israel, the courage of Jews, and God's eternal promise.

The speech covered a lot of material, and probably will not change many people's opinions. Somebody needed to say it, and Netanyahu really did lay out most of the issues facing Israel today, as well as the challenges Israelis have overcome.

May we all choose total support of Israel, and may a lasting peace descend upon all those who do.

Chazak u'Baruch.

Rabbi Michael Barclay

September 25, 2026

14th of Tishrei, 5787

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