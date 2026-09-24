Iran at the UN

Wednesday was a busy day on multiple fronts, especially at the United Nations, where the Iranian president spoke. Rewriting history, he claimed that Iran is a peaceful country that has been the "victim of terrorism" by Israel and the U.S.; that Iran has never attacked civilians (civilians are and have been Iran's main targets); that Iran has every intention of remaining non-compliant with the International Atomic Energy Agency; that the tens of thousands of Iranian citizens slaughtered by the regime were all "trained and armed by Israel and America"; and that Iran will continue to use the Strait of Hormuz as leverage.

Advertisement

And the UN applauded him vociferously.

He said this only hours after Houthi leaders threatened that in the event of intervention by Washington in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, the Houthis would harm American interests, as the Yemeni rebels and Iran constitute "one alliance and one bloc." And at the exact same time the Iranian President was speaking at the UN, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, said, "If neighboring countries cooperate with the U.S. to stop Iranian flights, their airports will not be able to operate."

In a surprising move, Naftali Bennett made a bold statement ahead of Netanyahu speaking at the UN on Thursday. "I call on Netanyahu to use the UN platform to declare Qatar an enemy state and expose its true face to the entire world. The 'Qatar File' proves that only after we declare Qatar an enemy and remove it from Gaza can we move forward to dismantle Hamas."

On Wednesday night, Israel took delivery of the new Drakon, the sixth submarine in the fleet. This Dolphin-2 class submarine is 74 meters long, weighs 2,600 tons, and is the largest and heaviest submarine in the fleet. It will take 2-3 months to add Israeli technology, and then this submarine will be ready to strengthen the already powerful Israeli Naval Service.

Netanyahu speaks this morning at the UN, and it is probable that a number of UN delegations will walk out and the Israeli Prime Minister will be roundly booed as he relays multiple truths to the world. But he will say the words nonetheless, which will then be interpreted and lied about by the Jew-haters of the world. The United Nations has become a sad manifestation of what its initial dream was, and the litmus test continues to be how it treats Israel: remembering that the UN has condemned Israel and made more resolutions against the country than against all other countries combined.

But we are in the days of preparation for Sukkot, which begins on Friday night. This is the only holiday where we are commanded to be happy, and it is a time to renew and rebuild our faith in God as we dwell in temporary structures. It is especially joyful as the first night falls on Shabbat this year, and I hope everyone is able to visit a Sukkah during the upcoming week-long holiday.

May we all find true joy in this holy time.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

September 24, 2026

13th of Tishrei, 5787

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.