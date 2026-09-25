Supreme Court Approves Expanded Voter Verification Program

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed that the Trump administration can move ahead with a program expanded to help identify illegal aliens or other noncitizens registered to vote.

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It’s about time SCOTUS made one constitutional decision about elections, given its ridiculous seal of approval on “counting” (i.e., stuffing) ballots for days after Election Day and refusal to allow executive regulation of fraud-riddled mail-in ballots. Even a couple of the supposedly most reliable constitutionalists on the court have made wacky decisions about ballots lately. So the latest ruling is a drop of much-needed sanity in an ocean of legal chaos that threatens to protect mass midterm election fraud.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to resume its expanded voter citizenship verification program, which lets states use Social Security records to check voters' citizenship. Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson dissented. https://t.co/jEhmk13Om2 — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) September 25, 2026

The three Gorgons of SCOTUS, namely, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, all made the wrong decision, of course.

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Election integrity warrior Scott Presler is thrilled about the new decision, which allows comparison of the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database with voter registration records. Presler called the ruling a “HUGE win for the American people & we will find out if any non-citizens vote this November.” Of course, it would be nice if we found out ahead of the midterms which noncitizens are on voter rolls instead of afterwards, given that no matter how egregious the election fraud, certified results are never overturned.

I’M SCREAMING! The Supreme Court is allowing states to use the SAVE database to verify the eligibility of voters on the rolls. SAVE = Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements This is a HUGE win for the American people & we will find out if any non-citizens vote this November. Pass the SAVE America Act! — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 25, 2026

The Trump administration has made quite a few arrests or secured indictments for illegal voting or other election-related offenses recently across multiple states, including California, Pennsylvania, and Utah.

DOJ announced charges for 16 individuals for ILLEGAL VOTING, illegal voter registration, and related election-fraud schemes across the country. If you are not allowed to vote in our elections, you shouldn’t. And if you do, that’s a CRIME. This isn’t a partisan issue! Read more about EACH of these illegal voting and election-fraud scheme cases here: https://t.co/e9LVMOF89O — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) September 19, 2026

If only SCOTUS were reliably interested not only in the Constitution but in addressing entrenched corruption. The Supreme Court also just refused to intervene in the case of Baby Gabriel, whose donor parents first demanded his death by abortion and are now simultaneously demanding custody while suing the surrogate who refused to kill him. So SCOTUS has really been handing lefties victories lately. So much for that theory of Trump’s “lapdog” court. Hopefully the new ruling indicates a return to common sense.

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