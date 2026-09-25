Netanyahu at the UN: Israel Will 'Win Because We Have No Other Choice'

It's time for the Third World to strut its stuff, preen for the cameras, and lionize murderers, thugs, and maniacs who currently run about 75% of the world's nations.

Advertisement

It's the opening of the most powerless and useless international organization in history: the United Nations General Assembly.

When these guys vote on something, crickets don't even chirp; they yawn. They have absolutely no way to enforce anything they decide except through their "moral authority" (snicker). Their expense accounts allow them to live like the Sultans of Araby, and when the General Assembly is in session, New York hookers and escorts enter a higher tax bracket.

During the opening session of the General Assembly, the representatives of the 193 member states (plus the Vatican and another fake state, Palestine) are forced to sit and listen to speech after speech from self-important "nattering nabobs of nonsense," to borrow from Spiro Agnew's description of the media.

But every once in a while, a statesman gives a speech that actually matters. Despite the cynicism and business-as-usual folderol, sometimes a man stands tall and delivers words that the world desperately needs to hear.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has addressed the UN as an Israeli leader 16 times. And the speech he gave on September 24 may have been his last. And his best.

The left in Israel and the U.S. despise Netanyahu because he refuses to compromise Israel's security for peace. Unlike his opponents, he has no illusions about the enemy. The left sees that as the major reason there is no peace in the Middle East. Netanyahu doesn't care.

Netanyahu gave what Lawrence Kudlow and many commentators described as a "barnburner of a speech." It's a shame that those he targeted and those who would benefit the most from his words weren't there to hear it. Seventy countries walked out before Netanyahu could speak.

Netanyahu let them have it, as well as Israel's tepid supporters in Europe and Asia.

“Before I begin, just a quick announcement. If there are any other moral cowards who haven’t yet left this hall, please do so now.”

"Through thick and thin," Kudlow writes. "Through the wars and the massacres. And the labyrinths of domestic politics. Including his moving Israel into free-market prosperity, despite the constant attacks their people have suffered." Kudlow points out that Netanyahu is still standing and leading Israel.

Netanyahu thanked and praised his closest ally, who, unlike some presidents, has stood with him against the global threat.

In this battle against the barbarians. We’ve had no greater partner than President Trump. I thank him. I thank him for his bold leadership. He boldly confronted an enormous danger to America, Israel and the world. Decades ago, he understood that if left unchallenged, the fanatic ayatollahs who chant Death to America, death to Israel would eventually carry out their mad fantasies. So Israel and America acted together not only to protect ourselves, but to save civilization.

Advertisement

The prime minister pulled no punches on the reason why he went to war against Iran.

"Devastating Iran’s nuclear facilities was hard. It was very hard to do. But for me, it was one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever had to make as prime minister. Because if we hadn’t done it, we’d all be dead." "Now, you want to hear the ultimate irony?" "In defending itself, Israel is also defending many of the countries whose delegates just left this hall!"

In fact, many of those countries that didn't have the moral or political courage to stay and hear Netanyahu's speech have privately told U.S. representatives that they want Trump to hold the line on Iran and not give in.

Netanyahu also gave a full-throated defense of Israel and took to task all those "telling lies" about Israel.

So to all those spreading these lies about my country and about our brave soldiers, whether they sit in this hall or in the office of the anti-Semitic mayor of New York, I say this. Shame on you. Shame on you for distorting the facts. Shame on you for inverting victim and aggressor. Shame on you for spitting in the face of truth, Mr. Mamdani. Since you were elected mayor of this city, many Jews no longer feel safe in New York. They talk to me. They tell me this isn’t the city we remember. It changed so quickly. Now it’s no wonder you praise criminals convicted of supporting Hamas. You count as friends people like Hassan Piker, who said America deserved 9/11.

Advertisement

He attacked New York's Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who often gives a wink and a nod to terrorists and their supporters.

You falsely, repeatedly accuse Israel of genocide. Mr. Mamdani, you try to stop me from coming here,” and “you tried to silence me. Well, you can’t silence me. You can’t silence the truth. And here’s the simple truth. It was a simple truth. Israel didn’t commit genocide. Israel prevented genocide.

His tone turned bitter when describing the attacks on Jews in the streets of New York and other cities.

In New York, Jews are threatened on the way to synagogue. Jews have been stabbed in the streets. Jews are demonized. Targeted. They’re targeted simply for being Jews. Jews have been murdered in Sydney, Manchester, Montreal, Boulder, Colorado. They’ve been attacked in Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Washington, DC.

Finally, he turned to October 7, 2023, "the darkest day in Israel’s history."

I want you to know there wasn’t a single Israeli in Gaza at the time. Not a civilian, not a soldier. Not one! It didn’t matter one bit. The Hamas terrorists committed the worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. They went house to house shooting Israeli civilians point blank. They did so with fiendish glee. With sadistic joy they live-streamed as they murdered. And who did they murder? The very Israelis—their neighbors—who gave them jobs, who picked up Palestinian children at the Gaza border and drove them to Israeli hospitals for cancer treatment, and then brought them back. Can you imagine such monstrosity?

Advertisement

At first, the world struggled to imagine it. But as the months and years have gone by, most of the world has become inured to the massacre, lost in the charges of "genocide" that are thoughtlessly tossed about by ignoramuses in the Democratic Party and elsewhere.

Benjamin Netanyahu will soon leave the world stage. Israel will survive and prosper because that's the country that he has left to his successor, whoever that may be.

One of the most powerful voices of moral clarity in the 20th and 21st centuries will have left behind a legacy that will outlive him and inspire all who care about truth and justice in a world where those virtues are rare and precious.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.



