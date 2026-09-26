Will This Study From Finland Help Obliterate the Leftist Movement to Trans the Kids?

One of the foundational assumptions and themes the transgender movement relies upon to make its case for chemical castration and sex-change surgeries, particularly for minors, is that if gender-confused people don’t get “treatment,” they will kill themselves. So if you’re against the chemical castration and surgical mutilation of children, you are literally killing them.

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As propaganda campaigns go, this is one of the most abrasive attacks on fundamental truth in the history of mankind, and I don’t think I’m being overly hyperbolic.

Prior to the current generations of humans on this planet, going back to the cave men, when was the last time human society thought men could become women and women could become men? What primitive culture believed this? What Dark Ages culture believed this? Any of them?

How can it be that mankind has evolved to the point where we can send landers to Mars and probers beyond our solar system, while at the same time being so scientifically illiterate as to think sex is interchangeable?

Adding a moral and mental health layer to this, how can it be that if you don’t accept such a bizarre premise, you’re the one guilty of causing the suicide of people you don’t even know and haven’t met?

The biggest problem with the “you're killing people” argument is that the left is directly tying mental illness to gender confusion and gender-confused people. The left wants to tell you that transgenderism must be normalized because “it’s normal,” while at the same time telling you that there is a possibility that your rejection of their unscientific “science” will cause a suicidal reaction among gender-confused people. How does any of this square?

Up until now, the science to support all of the transgender theses has been sketchy. At the same time, prior to about five minutes ago, there hasn’t been much demand for research that refutes so many of the left’s claims on transgenderism. The reason being that anyone with a fifth-grade education could see with their own eyes that the left’s claims are pointless on their face. And yet, here we are.

The good news is that empirical data and research are starting to emerge that will serve to help “team reality and truth” effectively counter “team narcissism and mental illness.” Still, you’re not likely to see the leftist media cover this new groundbreaking study out of Finland that connects the dots between transgenderism and mental illness in ways that could obliterate the movement to trans the kids in the U.S.

The study authors found that, “Severe psychiatric morbidity is common among gender-referred adolescents and appears to be more prevalent in those referred after the recent surge in referrals. Psychiatric needs do not subside after medical gender reassignment.”

When the authors use terms such as “psychiatric morbidity,” they’re talking in general terms about mental illness, and not suicide specifically.

Their study reports a disturbing increase in psychiatric illness among adolescents after they’ve received chemical and/or surgical sex-altering procedures.

Let's pause here. You mean to tell us that causing irreversible alterations to a child’s body, causing permanent damage and changing the child’s sexual identity when the child is already in a vulnerable state is not a good thing? Who’d a thunk?

Author J.K. Rowling of Harry Potter fame and a leader of “team reality and truth,” thinks drastic measures need to be taken to educate “team narcissism and mental illness.”

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Every glib, arrogant, virtue-signalling celebrity who’s broadcast the lie that kids will kill themselves if not allowed to transition deserves to have this read aloud to them non-stop through a megaphone for a year. https://t.co/xThQy3eti5 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 20, 2026

The peer-reviewed study was published in Acta Paediatrica; four researchers from Finnish universities, medical schools, and hospitals conducted it. The purpose of the study was to take a closer look at the prevalence of “severe psychiatric morbidity among gender-referred adolescents, focusing on gender differences and outcomes related to medical gender reassignment.”

The study focused on young people in Finland, all under the age of 23, who were “gender-referred” between 1996 and 2019. It’s important to understand what the researchers mean by “gender-referred.” It means that these were young people who were sent to or reached out to Finland’s specialized “gender-identity clinics” to be assessed for gender dysphoria or gender confusion. These are people who had at least one appointment at one of Finland’s two national gender identity services (GIS) clinics.

A total of 2,083 young people went to those clinics during that time and were studied against "controls" of 16,643. "Controls" are people of the same age who did not go to the clinics. As for those clinics, their stated purpose is that they exist to evaluate whether someone meets the criteria for hormone treatments and/or surgery. Individuals studied included both males and females exploring the possibility of “transitioning” to the opposite sex.

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The authors studied this “gender-referred” group against matched population controls of people who did not go to those clinics over a period of 25 years.

Since Finland’s health registers are mandatory, no one can opt out. This means the researchers gained a pretty precise picture of the entire country.

The study authors found that psychiatric morbidity rose from 9.8% to 60.7% in adolescents who underwent feminizing reassignment. This means that if you were born male and went on to receive hormones or have sex-change surgery, before you went to the clinic, you were 10% likely to need psychiatric treatment. But two or more years after that first clinic visit, almost 61% of the study sample had records of psychiatric treatment. That’s a massive increase in mental illness, and it would seem that the chemicals and surgeries are the catalysts.

On the flip side, for those who were born female and went on to receive treatment to masculinize them, their psychiatric morbidity rates went from 21.6% to 54.5%.

While the numbers may vary, the end result is the same. Children who received hormones or surgeries as “treatment” in the transing process saw a significant increase in mental illness rates, as measured by their “psychiatric needs.”

Another dynamic the paper seems to have shed light on is the impact that the left’s own normalization campaign has had in the “gender-referred.” More to the point, prior to 2010, when the normalization movement was fringe at best, fewer individuals came into the process with mental illness, and the increases as a result of the process were smaller. But after 2010, referred individuals came into the process already sick. The paper says that 47.9% had already received some psychiatric treatment even before their first clinic visit. This compares to 15.3% among the controls.

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The study authors concluded:

Regardless of gender, adolescents suffering from (gender dysphoria) GD present with excessive psychiatric morbidity. Subsequent to (gender referral) GR, psychiatric treatment needs appear to increase (not decrease). It should be noted that in some individuals, medical GR appears to be linked to deterioration in mental health.

In other words, the hormones and surgeries that we are told will help the mental state of gender-confused people are having the opposite effect; they're contributing to a worsening of their mental states.

In the end, the study authors wrote, “This underscores the need to thoroughly assess and appropriately treat mental health disorders among those seeking GR before and after undergoing irreversible medical treatments. Psychiatric needs must be adequately met.”

Sometimes it takes a group of Finnish researchers and a 25-year study to tell us what we already know. Giving kids hormones and sex changes is not good for their mental health; in fact, it likely worsens it. How long do you think it will be before the New York Times puts this study on its front page?

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