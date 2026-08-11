Medicaid Won’t Fund Mutilation of Children in the Name of Gender Ideology

President Donald Trump has finally ended Medicaid funding for harmful surgeries and so-called treatments that some doctors prescribe for minors to encourage the delusion of sex change.

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Trump announced the official change in a Tuesday post on Truth Social in which he condemned the destructive insanity of transgender ideology for kids and urged more American hospitals to reject the propaganda and prioritize children’s health. So-called gender transitions are nothing more than castrating and experimenting on kids for ideological purposes.

The president’s August 11 post declared, “Today, at my direction, Dr. Mehmet Oz announced that Medicaid will NO LONGER fund gender transition surgeries and hormones for minors. We are not going to pay for our innocent children to undergo these barbaric surgeries and practices, which result in unthinkable and irreversible harm to their young bodies.” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. calls them “sex-rejecting,” which is a very apt description. It is impossible to alter one’s biological sex, and cutting off or restructuring body parts simply creates lifelong physical disasters. As for cross-sex hormones, they have a whole different set of side effects.

Trump boasted, “Thanks to our strong position and pressure on this issue over the past year and a half, dozens of U.S. hospitals have already ended this so-called ‘gender-affirming care,’ and we expect many more to follow.”

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The president grew enthusiastic in his anticipation of all the benefits for young Americans from halting “gender transition” funding from Medicaid. “Just think about all of the young, innocent, and perhaps confused children who will be spared!” he urged. “While the Dumocrat Party wants your kids to be able to chop off their reproductive organs before they are old enough to vote, President Donald J. Trump (ME!) and the Republican Party say that is ABSURD, and we will protect America’s children.”

He ended with a plea to Americans going into a major election to recall that Democrats groom children: “Please remember this when you are casting your vote in the Midterm Elections in November. Thank you for your attention to this very important matter!”

This is hardly the first time the Trump administration has addressed this issue. It has attempted to force government-funded universities, schools, agencies, and hospitals to return to a proper understanding of biological sex. The Department of Health and Human Services found last year:

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The risks of pediatric medical transition include infertility/sterility, sexual dysfunction, impaired bone density accrual, adverse cognitive impacts, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders, psychiatric disorders, surgical complications, and regret... WPATH suppressed systematic reviews its leaders believed would undermine its favored treatment approach.

The latter sentence refers to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, on whose recommendations woke American doctors' trans "treatments" are based. But the recommendations never had anything to do with science or reality.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's survival and thriving this America 250 year.

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