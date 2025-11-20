HHS Slams ‘Sex-Rejecting’ Trans ‘Treatments’ in New Study

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has a raw new term for the mutilating transgender “treatments” that woke medical professionals push on kids: “sex-rejecting.”

The left too often controls the language, using terms like “gender-affirming” and “gay” to normalize sexual perversions. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and his team are taking charge of the language on transgender grooming of children, emphasizing that trying to alter one’s biological sex is a rejection and corruption of nature, an attack on health rather than an affirmation of it.

HHS announced yesterday its new peer-reviewed study, titled “Treatment for Pediatric Gender Dysphoria: Review of Evidence and Best Practices.” It dives into the negative medical results of imposing unscientific and impossible transgender ideology on children. In a press release, HHS emphasized that “long-term health risks such as infertility” are tragically often the result of the “overmedicalization of children.” The Trump administration is attempting to ban trans interventions for minors.

“The American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics peddled the lie that chemical and surgical sex-rejecting procedures could be good for children,” said Kennedy. “They betrayed their oath to first do no harm, and their so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ has inflicted lasting physical and psychological damage on vulnerable young people. That is not medicine — it’s malpractice.”

The study found that "overall quality of evidence concerning the effects of any intervention on psychological outcomes, quality of life, regret, or long-term health, is very low." The reality is that the medical industry, instead of rigorously testing and investigating transgender "interventions," has apparently gone out of its way not to do any serious research on the alleged benefits or likely harms. But HHS did find:

The risks of pediatric medical transition include infertility/sterility, sexual dysfunction, impaired bone density accrual, adverse cognitive impacts, cardiovascular disease and metabolic disorders, psychiatric disorders, surgical complications, and regret... WPATH suppressed systematic reviews its leaders believed would undermine its favored treatment approach.

The latter sentence refers to the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, on whose recommendations woke American doctors' trans "treatments" are based. WPATH has deliberately violated conflict of interest management requirements and suppressed negative evidence to push for trans-ing kids. It is key to note that the overwhelming majority of kids with gender dysphoria naturally grow out of it if the medical industry doesn't slice up their bodies for profit first.

National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya hailed the study as “a turning point for American medicine.” Assistant Secretary for Health Brian Christine struck a more sober note, asking, “What are we going to tell the young people who can’t have children because the medical profession stole that from them? Our report is an urgent wake up call to doctors and parents about the clear dangers of trying to turn girls into boys and vice-versa.”

“Common” side effects from hormone therapy can include blood clots, polycythemia, hair loss, weight gain, acne, gallstones, elevated liver enzymes, and dyslipidaemia. It can also cause infertility, depression, and suicidal ideation. Puberty blockers can have severe long-term effects on the body, including on bones and the brain. As for the surgeries, it ought to be obvious to every sane person that cutting off a child’s body parts — or anyone’s body parts — causes lasting damage. Sex-rejecting interventions must be scrapped.

