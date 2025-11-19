Texas AG Secures $41M from Pfizer and Tris Pharma for Risky Children’s Drugs

If there is one thing we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and the dangerous and virtually untested vaccines, it is that Big Pharma is much more interested in making a profit than in curing people or keeping them healthy. A new win for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton against two major pharmaceutical companies illustrates again how risky some drugs can be.

Pfizer and Tris Pharma agreed to a $41.5 million settlement with Paxton after accusations of providing adulterated pharmaceutical drugs to Texas children. This, Paxton clarified in a Wednesday press release, violated the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act (THFPA), hence his case against the pharmaceutical companies.

Paxton sued Tris Pharma and Pfizer all the way back in 2023, accusing them of having knowingly provided an ADHD medication called Quillivant XR to kids who were on Medicaid. The problem was, Paxton explained, “the drug’s pattern of failing quality control tests due to flawed manufacturing practices.” Big Pharma sure loves to invent conditions and then provide harmful “solutions” to them.

Following Attorney General Paxton’s lawsuit, Pfizer and Tris Pharma have agreed to pay $41.5 million and ensure that they follow all state and federal laws related to the manufacturing and distribution of drugs.

Protecting children should always be a top priority. “I will never back down from taking on the biggest corporations in the world that deceive and take advantage of Texans. Pfizer and Tris Pharma provided adulterated drugs to children for years and changed test results in order to obtain the benefit of taxpayer-funded Medicaid reimbursement,” said Paxton. “Under my watch, Big Pharma will not escape justice for lying about the effectiveness of its drugs.”

Unfortunately, Pfizer has yet to face any major accountability for its very dangerous COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer even secured a major, lucrative new federal deal in September. A Pfizer executive later admitted to the European Parliament with a laugh that her company never did test the COVID vaccines to see if they prevented transmission, which was the entire point of the vaccines.

Yet millions of Americans, including kids, were forced by the government or private employers or schools to receive them, despite the ineffectiveness and the potential injuries. A study that Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo co-authored this year found higher all-cause and heart-related deaths among Floridians who received the Pfizer shots. In 2023, Ladapo confirmed similar findings based on Florida data and a Swiss study. Another study, published earlier this year in a medical journal, found that COVID boosters were not effective in preventing infection, hospitalization, or death. This apparently aligned with the results in a 2022 research paper showing that the vaccinated were more likely to contract severe COVID-19.

There are numerous examples of pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, having to make major settlements after their drugs turned out to be a lot more problematic than was advertised. Unfortunately, we have a system that exempts Big Pharma from liability. Paxton was right to take action to protect Texas children and hold Big Pharma accountable.

