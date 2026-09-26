Israeli Arab Eviscerates El-Sayed’s Holocaust-‘Nakba’ Comparison

An Arab whose family is actually from Israel is disgusted at Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed for comparing the massacre of millions of Jewish civilians to Arabs who supported the obliteration of Jews not being allowed to return to Israel.

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Israeli Arab Yoseph Haddad said Arab leaders told his grandfather to flee “so the Arabs could ‘defeat the Jews.’ He refused, and all the Arab residents who stayed were given citizenship. Those who fled, a large number by choice, were not permitted to return, as often happens in war. That is a catastrophe, a ‘nakba’ of their own making. But there was no choice in the Holocaust, there was no citizenship for those who stayed. You are intentionally comparing a war and a genocide. They are not the same.” Arab Israelis have equal rights. That cannot be said of Jews in Arab countries.

The Nazis slaughtered six million Jews, the Holocaust from which the global Jewish population has never recovered. The Jews were entirely innocent victims of irrational and violent hatred. El-Sayed wanted to pretend the Arab Muslim loss in the 1948 Israeli independence war is an experience of similar trauma, as Haddad emphasized:

Unlike @AbdulElSayed, I’m an Arab who is actually from Israel. My family lived through the establishment of the state of Israel and what he calls the “Nakba.” The Holocaust was nothing like the events of the “Nakba” where my grandfather was told to flee by Arab leaders (not Jews)… — יוסף חדאד - Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) September 26, 2026

“On both sides of this debate, we're also dealing with a lot of trauma, a lot of trauma,” El-Sayed whined. “I understand that for a lot of Jewish-Americans, there's the trauma of the Holocaust and the need to have a refuge… And I also understand that for a lot of Palestinian-Americans, and Palestinians everywhere, there's the trauma of the nakba, and the great displacement of people told that they were just gonna be able to come home in a couple of days, never, ever to be able to go back.”

For more on El-Sayed’s many ties to terrorist groups, read my VIP piece: El-Sayed’s Sukkot Post Doesn't Hide His Islamic Jihad Love Affair.

First of all, there is no “Palestinian people.” Yasser Arafat, the father of modern jihad, invented that concept and applied it to a conglomerate of Muslims — many of whom were relatively recent immigrants to the area — in the 1960s. When the supposed "Nakba" happened, the Arabs had not even started using the term “Palestinian people.” Secondly, what El-Sayed did not explain is that the reason the Arabs were told they would return in only a few days is because other Muslim Arabs assured them that it would only take a few days to wipe out all the Jews in Israel and reclaim the land for Islam. If El-Sayed were to clarify that, he would have to admit that the supposed catastrophe was entirely of the Arabs’ invention and fueled by their genocidal hatred of Jews.

Haddad slammed El-Sayed, “‎Your vile attempt to co-opt the largest massacre of the Jewish people in history, the systematic murder of six million people simply because they were Jews, for your own dystopian pro-terror Muslim Brotherhood agenda is despicable. I see through you Abdul. You may be able to fool Western Americans with your garbage, but we know who you really are.”

Syrian historian Dr. Constantin Zureiq first coined the term nakba for the Arab loss in the 1948 war, and yet he also fully admitted that it occurred because seven Muslim nations declared war on the Jews, as Jewish Virtual Library explains. As part of that 1948 war, the Jordanians razed the historic Jewish quarter of Jerusalem to the ground.

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#NeverAgain Hole in Jerusalem’s walls from 1940s Jordanian bombardment and an anti-Israeli Palestinian Authority sign outside Bethlehem, images from Sept. 2023 pic.twitter.com/6EU2k0KBy3 — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) January 28, 2025

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has stated that the PA will accept nothing less than for the Arabs to retake all the land they had before the supposed nakba. In other words, the Muslims want to take over all of Israel. They cannot stand the fact that there is even one Jewish nation in the world.

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