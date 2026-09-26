'The Jews Still Run the World': Inside the Clouded Mind of a Leftist Activist

Adina Flores wants you to know that she is a private citizen. What she thinks about things is nobody’s business but her own. She is so private, in fact, that when some of her views recently sparked some controversy, she responded as any intensely private person would: by posting a video for her 144,000 followers on Instagram. And so very well: Adina Flores is a private citizen, and her views are nobody’s but her own. But she is also a typical leftist activist, 2026 edition.

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Fox News reported Saturday that Flores is “an activist and a self-proclaimed ‘civil rights’ advocate” who has endorsed Eric Jones, the Democrat candidate for Congress in California's 4th Congressional District. That endorsement has so far only served to draw attention to the fact that Flores is nuttier than the proverbial Christmas fruitcake; at least it will win Jones the fruitcake vote (as if he didn’t have that sewn up already).

It seems that “Flores’ Facebook, Instagram and Substack pages are full of eccentric content that frames political issues as a conflict between race, sexual orientation and secretive sources of influence.” Yeah, eccentric is one word for it. Another one would be “insane.”

Flores, like many contemporary leftist activists, hates Jews, and thinks they’re behind everything that a “progressive” thinks is wrong with the world. Their nefarious hegemony extends even to the local politics of Sonoma County, Calif. Says Flores: "But we’re literally run by the gay Jewish mafia — the Zionists in Sonoma County. The Jews still run the world. That’s where we’re at. All our money gets sent to Israel, but nobody wants to talk about that."

If you didn’t think Flores could top that, think again. In August, she said: "Evil Jews run the world through Masonic Lodges." Oddly enough, Flores then railed against the spread of the gay agenda in schools, complaining that “Santa Rosa City Schools is always recruiting for little gay communists.” That is certainly true, but Flores’ Jew-hatred makes it unlikely that, if she were in charge of the public school system, she would institute any useful reforms.

Flores also dismissed both Democrats and Republicans as “two sides of the same bird.” Yes, she did.

Thinking that Jews run the world isn’t the only old conspiracy theory Flores is busy reviving: "The real puppet master, as always, the Freemasons,” she said. Of course! “This is not a conspiracy,” she insisted. “And that is who is pulling the narrative of both sides — red and blue."

Addressing Jones, she said: "Thank you for being one of the only candidates — and this is insane because you’re not even in office yet, but you’re talking about this very critical issue, so God bless you, brother.” Fox explains that this was in reference to Jones’ “promise to be a voice for survivors of sexual misconduct.” Jones otherwise seems to be a standard socialist Democrat of today: “His stances have attracted endorsements from progressive groups like Indivisible and Our Revolution, organizations with ties to progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.”

In Flores’ video insisting that her views were solely her own, she stated: "My views are mine & mine alone. I am an unpaid advocate & have never been paid to support a political candidate. I am highly against the two-party system. If I feel someone is a good fit for office, I support them. F--- your gangs! It’s really that simple!"

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All righty. Jones has met with Flores many times, but when he was asked what he thought of her social media rants, Jones responded with a statement: “I firmly condemn any and all hate toward our Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities. It has no place in our district. My wife is Jewish, we are raising our kids in a Jewish household, I'm a fierce advocate for our public schools and educators, and I have zero tolerance for hateful commentary toward my neighbors or my family.”

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Yes, but nevertheless, hatred of Jews is becoming more mainstream in the Democrat Party by the day. Flores is also the very model of a modern leftist activist in the very incoherence of her views; this is the clouded, inconsistency-riddled mind of someone who thinks that she knows better than the average American about how the country should be run. There are multitudes of these people out there, and they’re pulling the levers for socialists. God help us.

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