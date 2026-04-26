Wisconsin Brewery Laments Failed Assassination, Vows Free Beer When Trump Dies

There's a brewery in Wisconsin openly celebrating Saturday night’s assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

That's not hyperbole. That's exactly what happened.

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Minocqua Brewing Company, a self-described "progressive" brewery and SuperPAC operation out of Wisconsin, has been running what it calls "Free Beer Day" — a standing promise of free drinks at its taprooms the day Donald Trump dies.

The New York Post profiled the brewery earlier this year:

The company’s owner, Kirk Bangstad, is the founder of the Minocqua Brewing Company SuperPAC, which “aims to remove Republican federal and state elected officials who perpetuated the election lies that caused the Insurrection of January 6, 2021, and whose downplaying of the seriousness of COVID-19 caused so many unnecessary deaths in our country,” according to the company website. In a comment to Fox News Digital, Bangstad said he would welcome anyone to the party to celebrate the “impending death of a twice-impeached convicted felon covering up for the largest child sex ring in the history of the United States—someone who has enabled his contemporary American Gestapo to brutally murder two American protesters in a matter of week.” His only condition was that “no red hats allowed.” The Minocqua Brewing Company is largely known for selling specialty-branded beers based on political trends and figures such as “Resistance Pilsner” and “Tammy Shandy,” after Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

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When Saturday night’s assassination attempt against Trump failed, the brewery didn't express relief. They expressed disappointment.

Their Facebook post read: "Well, we almost got #freebeerday. Either a brother or sister in the Resistance needs to work on their marksmanship or he faked another assassination to get a positive news cycle. We'll never know. Regardless, we stand at the ready to pour free beer the day it happens."

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A business in the United States of America publicly lamented that a gunman missed the president and suggested the solution is better marksmanship.

And if the Facebook posts weren't enough, the brewery also sells t-shirts bearing the slogan "I wish it was Free Beer Day at Minocqua Brewing Company," featuring a red necktie unmistakably associated with Trump. It's merchandise built around fantasizing about the death of a president. They turned it into a revenue stream.

Remember, this isn't edgy political commentary. It's not satire. It's a business openly broadcasting its desire to see the president of the United States killed, using it as a marketing strategy by monetizing that fantasy with retail merchandise and drink specials.

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Imagine — just for a moment — if a conservative brewery had done anything remotely similar during the Biden years. The FBI would have been involved before the post finished loading. The media would have run wall-to-wall coverage demanding criminal charges. There'd be congressional hearings. So, what’s going to happen to the Minocqua Brewing Company now? They’ve been getting publicity for months now; shouldn’t the Secret Service be paying them a visit?

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