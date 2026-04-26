We Now Know Who the WHCA Dinner Shooter Was Targeting

Almost immediately after the shooting during Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton, the left was trying to spin a narrative. The implication spread quickly: Trump's rhetoric against the media had poisoned the atmosphere, and one of his supporters must have shown up to target journalists. It was an absurd theory, but they went with it.

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We don’t know the shooter’s motive at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner tonight. His target could have been Trump, but it could just as easily have been a member of the media.



Let’s stay patient, avoid jumping to conclusions, and wait for the facts to come out. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 26, 2026

Why are we assuming the shooter was targeting the president? Consider the language that’s been repeated about the press:



“Enemy of the people.”

“Corrupt media.”

“Activist journalists.”

“Radical media.” — Sofia B. Kinzinger (@sofiakinzinger) April 26, 2026

The shooter has now been identified as 31-year-old schoolteacher Cole Allen of Torrance, Calif., who sprinted past security checkpoints inside the hotel armed with a shotgun, a handgun, and two knives. He never made it into the ballroom. Gunfire was exchanged during the incident, but Allen was not hit, and police arrested him. A Secret Service agent was struck but was wearing protective gear. No other injuries were confirmed among the attendees.

The media, on the other hand, seemed almost reluctant to state the obvious: that this was another assassination attempt.

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MSNOW: It's unclear who the intended target of the WHCA shooter might have been. pic.twitter.com/6O4PbAl4Sa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 26, 2026

That kind of studied ambiguity has a purpose — it keeps a preferred storyline alive just long enough to spread on social media to undermine the facts.

Anyone with common sense could see where the evidence was pointing. The president and his entire cabinet were at that dinner. The shooter rushed the entrance armed to the teeth.

Sure enough, subsequent law enforcement leaks and reporting confirmed what common sense already suggested. Cole Allen told law enforcement he intended to target Trump administration officials at the event.

Cole Allen, the suspect in the shooting outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner, told law enforcement following his arrest that he wanted to shoot Trump administration officials, two sources told CBS News. The suspect didn't specifically say he was targeting President Trump, just "administration officials," a law enforcement source said.

Others reported the same thing.

#BREAKING: U.S. AAG Todd Blanche says WH dinner shooter “was determined to inflict the maximum amount of harm.” — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) April 26, 2026

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🚨#BREAKING: 31 year old Cole Thomas Allen, the suspect in the White House Correspondents Dinner told law enforcement after his arrest that he intended to target officials within the Trump administration. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 26, 2026

The liberal media's reluctance to accept this was telling. Every hedge, every "we shouldn't assume," every pivot to Trump's media rhetoric served the same function — to delay the truth long enough for the desired narrative to calcify in the public mind.

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