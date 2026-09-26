Nothing Says ‘Broaden the Coalition’ Like Threatening to Whup Bill Maher

Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed has already won the Democratic primary for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat. Now comes the annoying part of politics: meeting all those voters who weren't at the progressive family reunion.

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His own campaign celebrated its primary victory by promising to build a coalition capable of beating Republican candidate Mike Rogers in November. Presumably, "coalition" means adding people rather than frightening them away with a folding chair.

Which brings us to Bill Maher.

During a September 25 interview with Chuck Todd, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed complained about the "terrible" things Maher has said about "people like me." Still, he said he would appear on Maher's program because he wanted viewers to see Maher get his "a** whooped on his own show by a guy who prays like I do."

Nothing says "Hello, undecided Michigan voter" quite like that.

EXCLUSIVE: Abdul El-Sayed tells @ChuckTodd he would go on Bill Maher’s show despite the “terrible things Bill Maher has said about people like me.”@AbdulElSayed: “I wanna give people the image of watching him get his ass whooped on his own show by a guy who prays like I do.”… pic.twitter.com/ai4pg1PY0f — Noosphere (@noosphereapp) September 25, 2026

The remarkable part is that Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed followed the chest-thumping by explaining that he wants to reach Maher's audience and persuade viewers that some of Maher's ideas aren't "viable."

Well, excellent. Here's the outreach strategy:

Step One: Tell the audience their host says terrible things about people like you.

Step Two: Promise to whup him.

Step Three: Discuss mutual understanding.

Somewhere, Dale Carnegie is asking for his books back.

Maher's response was considerably less theatrical. He said his criticism concerns Islam and religious ideas, not Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed personally or racially. He invited him onto the program and said they could discuss their disagreements, including the treatment of women.

From the Post Millennial:

Maher responded to El-Sayed’s comments on his own show, clarifying that his criticism of Islam is different than attacking El-Sayed directly. “It’s not people like you, I would love to have you on,” Maher said. “I talk about Islam. It’s never personal, and it’s never about race. It’s about ideas. Religion is an opinion; that’s all religion is.” “I have different views on… how women should be treated and things like that that we will discuss,” Maher added, saying he hoped El-Sayed would accept an invitation to appear on the show.





Bill Maher: I saw on the news today that El-Sayed in Michigan says he would do my show, even though he doesn't like the way I talk about people like him. It's not people like you. I would love to have you on. Sir. pic.twitter.com/SuibG85SOZ — Blue Georgia (@BlueGeorgia) September 26, 2026

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Maher is hardly a conservative. He has spent decades making that clear. But he has also become openly hostile toward the socialist wing of the Democratic Party, which makes his audience particularly interesting for Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed.

These are people Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed presumably wants.

He already has the Bernie crowd; he doesn't need another standing ovation from people who think Medicare for All is the opening bid rather than the final demand. His challenge is now talking to Democrats who aren't socialists, independents who dislike both parties, and voters who hear "democratic socialist" and instinctively check whether their wallet is still there.

The Federal Election Commission lists Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed as the Democratic candidate for Michigan's open Senate seat. This is no longer a primary where the loudest room determines the winner.

The audience is much bigger now.

Which makes the Maher routine so odd.

Recommended: The Obamafication of Abdul El-Sayed

If you're trying to persuade people outside your political tribe, you normally begin by demonstrating that disagreement doesn't require hostility. You show some humor, maybe some humility, or perhaps you can explain why people who don't already agree with you should listen.

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Or you can announce that you intend to whup the liberal television host.

That's a bold strategy, Cotton.

Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed may very well appear on Maher's show and handle himself beautifully. He may make arguments that connect with viewers who normally wouldn't give him a hearing. Political debates can surprise us.

I can't imagine Bill Maher holding back when he has the chance to chat with Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed. As we've seen with other television interviews, Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed doesn't handle questions from people who aren't sycophants.

But the pregame trash talk reveals something worth watching as this campaign moves toward November.

Winning a progressive primary means proving you can excite progressives. Winning over everyone else requires something different.

You eventually have to stop performing for the people who are already cheering.

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