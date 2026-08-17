The Morning Briefing: There Goes the Neighborhood — A Chinese Sniper Just Moved Where?

Sorry, patriots, Kruiser is off for the day. I won't tell you much, other than that our hero jumped on a plane and has purposely gotten himself surrounded by communists (he thinks it's funny). Kruiser knows that Marxists are pretty good at cooking (probably from decades of boiling tree bark in Ukraine), and he will be appropriating some good ole anti-American chow and perhaps an IPA or three while visiting this bolshie utopian town I shall not nAMe (but I will leave a clue). This scenario can't last long; for despite their dedication to "inclusivity," pinkos don't care to be mocked by the likes of Kruiser, and they will likely force him to colonize an Uber and go away once the exploited proletariat at Guevara's Gastropub click on their facial recognition scanner (for your safety, comrade) and learn that there is, in fact, an authentic "right-wing nutjob" at their bar, boldly cheering for the Indiana Fever, provided the WNBA hasn't committed hara-kiri on itself already.

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Now, about that sniper.

In a move that seems far too stupid to be real, Philip Qiu, a man who is "linked" to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), bought an historic building roughly 650 feet from the White House. The money, $8.4 million, came from a family foundation.

FACT-O-RAMA! When a news source says someone has "links" to the CCP, that means they are really, really involved with the CCP.

🚨SCOOP: A senior Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intelligence official is the new owner of a historic building overlooking the White House Complex, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation discovered.



Located approximately 650 feet northeast of the White House grounds, the… pic.twitter.com/ymwfPwCZo2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 13, 2026

You may be thinking what others are: this could be a surveillance nightmare. Imagine what kinds of spyware the Chi-comms might pull out of their James Bond go-bag and aim at the White House. But intelligence-gathering gadgetry isn't the worst thing they can point at President Donald Trump: Qiu is a sniper, a really, really good one.

For those of you who don't shoot rifles, a 650-foot shot (roughly 217 yards) isn't hard to make, according to Reddit peeps who claim to know these kinds of things.

While Qiu was a detective with the Shanghai Criminal Investigation Team, he received combat and sniper training.

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The training must have been good because Qiu took first place in the 2011 Shanghai Jiao Tong University wargames sniper competition.

But that was 15 years ago. Qiu is a new man now, right?

Since 2011, Qiu has had several high-ranking and seemingly opprobrious jobs within the CCP, some related to what U.S. officials refer to as "influence and intelligence."

Today, Qiu is the chairman of a foundation that has "links" to the United Front Work Department (UFWD).

What does the UFWD do? I'll let News 18 explain:

The UFWD conducts engagement and influence activities aimed at shaping foreign environments and influencing policy. It also works to mobilise overseas Chinese communities in support of CCP objectives, including the broader goal of national rejuvenation.

In other words, the UFWD is dedicated to spreading communism across the world, and a bad-a** sniper with "links" to this organization owns a building 650 feet from the White House. What could go wrong?

Perhaps if the CIA isn't busy working with China on the next plandemic, it might look into this for us?

Ok, let's take a peek at other stories and various developments unfolding:

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Let's kick off the week with a laugh, compliments of our friends at "Jokes and a Point." Remember: patriots are fun; libs smell like cat urine.

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I think I saw "Happy Vulture" open for Echo and the Bunnymen in 1984:

I’ll never look at another Vulture the same again 😂 pic.twitter.com/XmXnFU7nFj — Lucy (@TheLucyShow1) August 13, 2026

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Gene Moran was a tailgunner in a B-17 who did the impossible!

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If you're still reading, you have time to spare! Why not listen to my daily radio program, the cleverly-named Kevin Downey, Jr. Show, from 9-11 am EST at LI News Radio!

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