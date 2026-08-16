Expert and FDA Commissioner Flagged Adverse COVID Shot Events for Fauci in Early 2021

How early were the Biden administration and the Deep State aware of Covid vaccine injuries? Practically as soon as people began taking them. Yet the officials moved forward with forcing as many people as possible to take the shots, while censoring anyone who complained.

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The declassification of Anthony Fauci’s highly personal work log during his time as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) revealed that he himself suffered a vaccine injury and knew the COVID vaccines did not prevent infection. But newly revealed messages show just how early the government was aware of a serious risk from all the COVID shots available to the public, most particularly among pregnant women.

Below is one of the messages, where you can see that a text message to Fauci confirmed what the NIAID director had tentatively suggested to colleagues that same day, which was that the COVID vaccines were particularly dangerous for newly pregnant women. But while Fauci described the risk as theoretical to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Dr. Mascola seems to have had no doubts. He was quite certain that pregnant women in the first trimester, at the very least, should not be taking the shots. I’m not sure why that was controversial, as doctors used to agree that pregnant women shouldn’t take vaccines in general because of the risk to their unborn children.

MORE NEWS: Today, @SenRandPaul and I released additional context to Dr. Fauci’s message to Drs. Vivek Murthy and Rochelle Walensky expressing concerns about mRNA COVID shots “theoretically” resulting in “miscarriage in the 1st trimester.”



On January 25, 2021, Dr. John Mascola,… pic.twitter.com/HWoRQUVaKs — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) August 16, 2026

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Then there’s this email from Janet Woodcock, then-principal deputy commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Notice she says that individuals taking all of the COVID vaccines available to the public had suffered vaccine injuries, and that they felt no one was willing to listen to them. Since then, studies have revealed more definitive side effects, such as miscarriages, pericarditis, myocarditis, and unending flu symptoms. I have relatives with diagnosed COVID-19 vaccine injuries involving neurological or skin disorders.

NEW FAUCI EMAIL: SYSTEM BLINKING RED @SenRonJohnson @SenRandPaul



Just months after the COVID-19 vaccine emergency authorization, the Acting FDA Commissioner flagged "adverse events...(from all three of the current vaccines.)



The main complaint is that “no one takes them… pic.twitter.com/xxeAYjnXEr — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 16, 2026

The problem was not only that federal officials were not interested in hearing about testimonies of vaccine injuries, but that they were actively orchestrating censorship of the vaccine injured and reinforcing mandates. Fauci admitted in his private log that he didn’t want to reveal evidence of vaccine injuries because of the mandates and boosters.

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Woodcock had requested a study on the potential vaccine injuries, citing the need for money. But Fauci and his fellow Biden administration and Deep State officials did not want to use taxpayer money to assess if the vaccines really were safe for taxpayers. That could’ve interfered with Fauci‘s power grab and Big Pharma profits.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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