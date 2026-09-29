Dems' Haplessness Makes Them an Even Bigger Existential Threat to the Republic

This is a column that I had kicking around in my head a few weeks ago. I set it aside because every time I begin to ponder the current hot messiness of the Democratic Party it becomes apparent that the mess has gotten much worse since the last time I thought about it.

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As the kids are fond of saying, there's a lot to unpack there.

The Democrats that I dealt with for most of my forty-plus years as an activist were a well-oiled political machine. Ever since President Trump was first elected, the machine has been broken and leaking oil everywhere. This party isn't a shadow of its former self, it bears no resemblance whatsoever to its former self. As we have been saying for years, moderate Democrats from the late 20th century would almost certainly be Republicans today.

While I don't think that the 2026 midterm elections are a last stand proposition for the United States of America, I do believe that we are getting closer to an election like that. A strong showing by the Democrats in November that allows them to take back even marginal control of Congress will bring the country closer to the brink. Not exactly end times, but end times adjacent.

Please bear in mind that, until now, I've never been much of a gloom and doom type when it comes to politics. I've spent the last decade chronicling the Democrats' downward spiral deeper and deeper into madness, however, and know that these people should never be in charge of anything again.

Dems have been struggling with an identity crisis throughout their various primaries this year. The older, establishment Democrats are having their hold on power in the party threatened by the success of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). The identity crisis revolves around the fact that the DSA members are loud and proud about their socialist/commie leanings, while the establishment Dems prefer to be closeted about theirs to help them in their efforts to dupe people in flyover country. The people at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) would have preferred that this family feud didn't erupt until next year, but the hammer and sickle scamps in the DSA are a bit anxious.

On top of the internecine spat, the Dems haven't had anything in the way of messaging beyond, "We hate President Trump," to offer the electorate. Their coherent policy idea cupboard has been bare for quite a while now.

Given the toxic levels of flailing over in Dem Land, the GOP's chances for bucking historical trends in November should be good. There are days when I am convinced that they are. President Trump is a variable that they haven't yet been able to figure out, and his "X factor" potential in this election cycle looms large.

What does worry me, though, is that the Democrats are not unlike an unhinged, cornered rabid animal these days. Because it's now a party dominated by coastal elites, there is also an almost feral quality when Dem politicians are out in normal America. There is a complete lack of regard for civility and convention that makes them unpredictable and dangerous.

In Tuesday's Morning Briefing, we discussed the shunning that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting from Dem candidates in more purple parts of the country. That might seem promising for those who are hoping that the DSA won't wrest complete control of the party away from the establishment. Things are so out of sorts with the Democrats right now, however, that AOC may still become their brightest star for the 2028 election, which is the stuff of nightmares.

The depth and intensity of the chaos on the Democratic side of the aisle could have some perilous consequences for the United States. There are still a lot of Democrats in middle America who aren't clinically insane but have been reflexively voting as legacy Dems for so long that they might cast their ballots for any DSA commie who could get the '28 nomination.

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Rabid wild animals can also do a lot of damage to themselves. That's something worth remembering as Election Day draws near. Simply getting out of the way might be the best offense for some Republican candidates.

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Editor's Note: The Democratic Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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