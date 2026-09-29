The Morning Briefing: AOC May Have Greatly Overestimated Her Political Shelf Life

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the day in a snack advisory capacity at an upscale penguin sanctuary.

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It's been a little over a month since we last pondered the possibility of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez running for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028. The prospect is alternately terrifying and hilarious, depending on my mood at the time. In August, it looked to me like her stock was rising because the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) were on the rise.

That tug-of-war inside the Democratic Party has been interesting to watch. There are no good choices for the future of the Republic in that conflict — it's like choosing between two causes for violent stomach flu. It is obvious that the there won't be a speedy détente between the Democratic establishment and the DSA commies. At first blush, that might seem like it's a good thing for Republicans but, again, no desirable options.

AOC has long been the Crown Comradess of the DSA and she no doubt thinks that is going to be her ticket to higher political office. Not all Democrats seem to be on board with that idea. This is from Matt:

According to a report from Axios, Democrats running in this fall's key battlegrounds are keeping AOC as far from their campaigns as possible. Party officials say candidates in several close races have explicitly asked her team to stay away. For someone hoping to sell primary voters on her electability, that's a brutal verdict. AOC and her allies have long argued that her unapologetic push for far-left policies like Medicare for All makes candidates like her more electable than moderate liberals. That may be the case in deep blue districts, or deep blue states, but the Democrats actually on the ballot in tight races want nothing to do with it before an election, including several who eagerly embraced her during their primaries and then sprinted toward the center once the general election came into view.

We've long discussed the fact that the leftist insanity that induces giddiness in the Coastal Media Bubble™ isn't as popular out in real America. It's the coastal Dems who aren't aware of that, which is why California Governor Gavin Newsom also thinks he's popular.

Maybe the Democrats are merely struggling with their options for breaking the glass ceiling in the presidency. Last week, I wrote a column about former Vice President Kamala Harris's lack of popularity on the campaign trail this year. That isn't as surprising, given her history, of course. She never has been the big deal that tells herself that she it.

This is all rather indicative of the Democrats' years-long identity crisis. As we all know, those years began when President Trump was first elected. They're hurt and they hate him, that's their only story for the American people.

The report on AOC being kept at arm's length by a lot of midterms candidates doesn't look good for her, but I don't know that it's as damaging as some think. The Democratic bench for 2028 is a hot mess of mediocrity that doesn't have any real strong favorite. If DSA candidates have more luck between now and then, the establishment money could start flowing AOC's way. She'll have the support of Bernie Sanders too, who can inexplicably still whip young radicals into a frenzy with his senile ranting about oligarchy.

Ocasio-Cortez has to be struggling with the knowledge that she might not be the prettiest mean girl in the Dem commie clown car. She's pretty much just been able to giggle her way through everything since she got to Congress. Now she wants to be a grown-up and there are candidates out there who need more from her than the ability to make unserious Instagram content.

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I've written before that there is a world of difference between getting elected in an overwhelmingly Democratic congressional district and establishing national appeal that can win moderate and independent votes. AOC is going to have a lot of growing pains to deal with if she's going to slug it out in the big leagues.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Quick Mailbag today. J.S.C. starts us off:

During my usual 11 hour binge watch of college football each Saturday, I am visually assaulted (thank goodness for the mute button) by an endless stream of pharm adds pitching pills with wildly incomprehensible names. Skyrizi, (sounds like what someone would have called LSD back in the 60's) Keyturda (is that a laxative?). Oh wait, sorry AI tells me its "truda". While watching this past Saturday the thought occurred to me that SFK could make a good living supplying these companies with pill names. Just pitch them the names of the friends you introduce us to each morning. For example, today we met Khzourosbaldo. That would be a great name for a hair loss drug. The inventory of your names could well be worth more than what Taylor Swift paid for the rights to her music. Just a thought.

When my sister and I are watching games, the only commercials we don't mute are those weird drug commercials. We play a little "Potential Side Effects Bingo." I would list some of the ones we prize the most, but this is a family newsletter.

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Don C. wraps things up for us:

While there have been a number of topics I have considered submitting to the MoM (which brings to mind an old rugby song involving MOM and WOW, but that would be decidedly inappropriate for this column), one is currently top of the list. The MB has been my morning coffee ritual since before you took over, but I am currently on vacation in SE Asia and find it also works exceptionally well with a pre-dinner bourbon. It is quite the versatile column. Thanks for all of your work and I love the SQNS.



Thank you. It's a comfort to know that the Morning Briefing isn't time zone-specific, I had always hoped that would be true. It's fun having an international vibe. I was on Japanese television once and it kinda went to my head.

Until tomorrow!

Everything Isn't Awful

Me, last weekend.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

09/28/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: ABC

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Christian Science Monitor

Secondary Print: Wall Street Journal

Radio: iHeartMedia

New Media: Breitbart



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

Washington, D.C.

In-Town Travel Pool



10:00 AM THE PRESIDENT makes an announcement on America.gov

Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium en route the White House

Washington, D.C.

In-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives the White House

The White House

In-Town Travel Pool



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Meeting and Luncheon on Super Intelligence

East Room

Closed Press



3:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press TV Corr & Crew: ABCSecondary TV Corr: NewsNationPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: Christian Science MonitorSecondary Print: Wall Street JournalRadio: iHeartMediaNew Media: BreitbartThe White HouseClosed PressThe White HouseIn-Town Travel PoolWashington, D.C.In-Town Travel PoolAndrew W. Mellon AuditoriumPre-Credentialed MediaWashington, D.C.In-Town Travel PoolThe White HouseIn-Town Travel PoolEast RoomClosed PressOval OfficeClosed PressOval OfficeClosed PressOval OfficeClosed Press

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