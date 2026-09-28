Mayor Kaohly Her Has Gone Too Far Harassing Her Police Chief, and It’s Time for Her To Resign

When you hold any kind of legal office, it is your duty to make sure you live up to it responsibly – and that means performing as the said job asks you to do. That could be the case for any given government-based job, including police, executive officers, or especially a higher-up office for a small town.

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For instance, Mayor Kaohly Her has caused trouble in the past for her small town of St. Paul, Minn., since becoming mayor. But her latest incident has not only been chronicled, but also the target of a lawsuit – one actually filed by a member of her police force.

According to Fox News, Police Chief Axel Henry, who has served as the top enforcement officer for the city, has filed a lawsuit against Her, alleging that she has made sexually explicit comments to him, mentioning everything from body parts to being a MILF (feel free to look up what that stands for, but it’s pretty awful).

The 73-page suit (that’s a lot of nastiness right there) also claims that Her made unwanted physical contact with Henry, including putting her hand on his upper thigh while they were sitting at a conference table during a budget meeting.

So where does this stem from? The report indicates that Her was going through some marriage troubles, and that Henry and she “needed to be friends” or “this was not going to work.”

But hang on, it gets worse. She frequently visited the local gym at the police department while Henry was there, calling him and other employees “beefy” and even going as far as faking an orgasm.

And, remember, folks, she’s the mayor. Of a city. Acting like that around local police officers.

Perhaps the worst incident of all, however, involves potential blackmail. During a meeting last December, Henry met alongside Her and St. Paul Port Authority President Todd Hurley at a cigar lounge, reportedly to discuss moving the police station to another location. Her reportedly stated that if she didn’t get her way, she would say that the chief “grabbed her” hindquarters.

Honestly, there’s a lot to read here. And it’s genuinely awful behavior for a mayor – especially against her own police chief. What is he to her, a plaything?

Henry did file an internal complaint, which I talked about in the past. But that led Her and her administration to “retaliate against” him, working to “discredit” him, according to the complaint. And apparently that didn’t stop her from transferring her personal security detail and driver services from the St. Paul Police Department over to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Her hasn’t responded, but… oof. If even any of this turns out to be remotely true, she needs to resign. Immediately.

Because this sounds like truly awful behavior from someone in power. And apparently this isn’t the first time either, as she reportedly sent a number of staffers terrible, “unlawful text messages.” In fact, she even told one a “Happy Weiner Wednesday,” and dare I ask what that even means.

There’s just something about maintaining professionalism in a workplace. Even if you think you’re just “joking” and trying to “pal around” with your co-workers, there’s a line. A line that should never be crossed. And apparently, Her felt the need to not just cross it, but practically pole vault over it.

But the big one has to be the blackmail for me. Telling someone they’ll make up a fake story about them if they don’t “get their way” is absolutely hideous.

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I wonder if we’ll see an official statement from Her over this matter, or maybe even a formal investigation by the very people she’s called upon to provide her security. Either way, this needs to serve as a serious wake-up call. The very leader of St. Paul could very well be abusing her job – and, for that matter, her employees.

If that’s the case, she needs to resign. Period. She is clearly abusing her power in the worst way, and the staff, alongside Henry, are suffering from it.

Here’s hoping we see justice prevail. The chief of police, the staff — actually, the entire city deserves better.

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