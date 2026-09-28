Rights Groups Celebrate Trump Administration Title IX Reform

Parental and women’s rights groups are celebrating after the Trump administration officially rescinded the Biden-era update that included gender-dysphoric biological males in Title IX.

Advertisement

Fixed it for you. https://t.co/Zg5tLHMS6W — U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) September 28, 2026

Education Secretary Linda McMahon explained that while the Trump administration has been using the 2020 Title IX anyway, the rescinding of the Biden update makes the reform official.

We’re officially restoring Title IX’s original promise under the Trump Administration’s 2020 rule—bringing back clear, commonsense protections. Girls’ sports are for girls, and boys’ sports are for boys. https://t.co/VX2FUn8ZUp — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) September 28, 2026

Sarah Parshall Perry, vice president of Defending Education, declared in a statement shared with PJ Media, “Today the Department of Education did something that many of us were eagerly anticipating: it fully rescinded the 2024 Biden era Title IX regulation that elicited no fewer than 10 federal lawsuits, lawsuits in which the Biden administration lost every time. These losses were unsurprising, considering one of the rule’s many flaws — aside from being a violation of the Spending Clause, First Amendment, and Administrative Procedure Act — was an ultra vires definition of ‘sex’ to include gender identity.”

Perry emphasized that the original intent of the law had nothing to do with gender dysphoric men. “We’re thrilled to see Title IX returned to its rightful, lawful, longstanding interpretation,” she added.

Read Also: America 250: Washington’s Army and Allies Begin Decisive Siege of Yorktown

Speaking of lawsuits, Moms for Liberty recalled how it took the U.S. government to court over the Biden-era rewrite and won. “A federal judge agreed and issued an injunction blocking the rule at schools attended by our members’ children, so girls in those schools would not be forced to compete against boys or share private spaces with them,” the group’s CEO, Tina Descovich, explained.

With the new official Education Department change, which “formally ended that illegal rewrite and restored the 2020 rule,” Moms for Liberty feels more vindicated than ever. “Parents were right, girls were right, and Moms for Liberty will keep standing with them until every girl in America can compete and learn in safety and fairness,” Descovich affirmed.

Show host and athlete advocate Riley Gaines put the Trump administration change in the context of election impacts. “One political party believes your daughters are worthy of being called champions,” she posted. “The other political party thinks you[r] daughters should hand their opportunities (along with their privacy and safety) to confused and medically altered boys. This is why voting matters.”

Advertisement

🚨 Today, the Department of Education formally ERASED Joe Biden's unlawful Title IX rewrite from federal regulations. Title IX means BIOLOGICAL sex. Not “gender identity.” School districts that refuse to comply should expect enforcement. — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) September 28, 2026

The above post points out the importance of enforcement, which ought to include depriving school districts and universities of taxpayer funding if they do not comply.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.