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Rights Groups Celebrate Trump Administration Title IX Reform

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
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Rights Groups Celebrate Trump Administration Title IX Reform
AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File

Parental and women’s rights groups are celebrating after the Trump administration officially rescinded the Biden-era update that included gender-dysphoric biological males in Title IX.

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Education Secretary Linda McMahon explained that while the Trump administration has been using the 2020 Title IX anyway, the rescinding of the Biden update makes the reform official.

Sarah Parshall Perry, vice president of Defending Education, declared in a statement shared with PJ Media, “Today the Department of Education did something that many of us were eagerly anticipating: it fully rescinded the 2024 Biden era Title IX regulation that elicited no fewer than 10 federal lawsuits, lawsuits in which the Biden administration lost every time. These losses were unsurprising, considering one of the rule’s many flaws — aside from being a violation of the Spending Clause, First Amendment, and Administrative Procedure Act — was an ultra vires definition of ‘sex’ to include gender identity.”

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Perry emphasized that the original intent of the law had nothing to do with gender dysphoric men. “We’re thrilled to see Title IX returned to its rightful, lawful, longstanding interpretation,” she added.

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Speaking of lawsuits, Moms for Liberty recalled how it took the U.S. government to court over the Biden-era rewrite and won. “A federal judge agreed and issued an injunction blocking the rule at schools attended by our members’ children, so girls in those schools would not be forced to compete against boys or share private spaces with them,” the group’s CEO, Tina Descovich, explained.

With the new official Education Department change, which “formally ended that illegal rewrite and restored the 2020 rule,” Moms for Liberty feels more vindicated than ever. “Parents were right, girls were right, and Moms for Liberty will keep standing with them until every girl in America can compete and learn in safety and fairness,” Descovich affirmed.

Show host and athlete advocate Riley Gaines put the Trump administration change in the context of election impacts. “One political party believes your daughters are worthy of being called champions,” she posted. “The other political party thinks you[r] daughters should hand their opportunities (along with their privacy and safety) to confused and medically altered boys. This is why voting matters.”

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The above post points out the importance of enforcement, which ought to include depriving school districts and universities of taxpayer funding if they do not comply.

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News Topics EDUCATION | PARENTAL RIGHTS | TITLE IX | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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