Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Declines to Be in the ‘Circus’ As New Trial Opens

Michael Desronvil, the only sane person of integrity on the Lindsay Clancy jury in the case that ended in a mistrial, is refusing to have any more part in the “circus” surrounding the maternal murderer as she is set to reappear September 29.

Advertisement

Clancy’s despicable attorney Kevin Reddington has been trying to haul Desronvil back into court, accusing him falsely of being influenced by outside sources, even though the other jurors frankly admitted to that violation (along with the violation of coming in to jury duty with a political agenda). Desronvil also had to move homes. He is sick of the pro-death chaos trying to turn a woman who strangled her three children to death — and then claimed herself as a victim — into a feminist icon. Understandably, Desronvil is trying to avoid any more violence or harassment than he already faces and rebuild his life.

Desronvil’s attorney Ed Paltzik is disgusted at Reddington’s ploy to seize his client’s phone records in a desperate attempt to mischaracterize the man who happens to believe in justice for murdered babies. Paltzik spoke with Fox’s Kayleigh McEnany to clarify that Desronvil certainly will not appear in court on Tuesday nor comply with the extreme pressure trying to force him to act the part of the guilty criminal in this case.

BREAKING: The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial, Michael Desronvil, will not attend court tomorrow for Clancy's first appearance since her mistrial.@kayleighmcenany shares the news after speaking directly with Desronvil and sitting down with his attorney.



"He said he… pic.twitter.com/PIKK760uq2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 28, 2026

For Our VIPs: Sam Adams and Hiram Revels Warned Against a National Loss of Principle

"Kevin Reddington has turned this into a circus," Paltzik said on Desronvil's behalf. "He practices law as if it was pro wrestling. He said to the DA, 'I crushed your case,' who says that? [Desronvil] said he has no desire to be a part of this circus. Michael will not be at court tomorrow due to safety considerations. He is not the defendant. He will be represented through local counsel that has hired. I will not be there because I am focused on working with Michael to protect his safety."

Below you can also listen to Paltzik praise the courage and fortitude of Desronvil in the face of such horrific threats and pressure both from other jurors and Reddington, and from Clancy’s many demonic admirers:

30 hours of deliberation and Michael, the Holdout Juror, stood firm in his position in the Lindsay Clancy trial.



How?



In an exclusive @FoxNews interview, his attorney @EdPaltzik told me, “He is an uncommon man. He’s an extraordinary man. And what he did was extraordinary.”… — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 28, 2026

Desronvil is a hero. As Paltzik said, most people would have folded, but Desronvil is “extraordinary.”

Advertisement

Female juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial on the lone male holdout: “He had the hardest time getting over the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.” pic.twitter.com/OVoLkzj4Tr — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 8, 2026

Clancy fully admitted to killing her children, with her only extremely weak excuses being that she had suffered depression in the months beforehand and once supposedly heard a voice say she should murder Cora, Dawson, and Callan. This should have been an extremely straightforward case for the death penalty, or at the very bare minimum, life in prison. But leftists are so psychopathic, so brainwashed by years of abortion rhetoric, that they think Clancy is the victim and Desronvil is the criminal.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.