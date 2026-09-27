College Football Got Dramatic This Weekend. Is This the New Normal?

This past weekend was week four of the college football season, and it was the first week that I got to sit down with my dad and actually watch an entire game. Thankfully, it was a good one —my Georgia Bulldogs proved that they are, quite possibly, the best team in the nation by beating the Oklahoma Sooners 41-13.

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There were some other crazy scores, too, like the Florida Gators beating Ole Miss and the Best Quarterback in the League, Trinidad Chambliss™, 52-28. I'm sure somewhere Marco Rubio was smiling. And then there was the much-anticipated Texas Longhorns vs. the Tennessee Vols matchup that ended with Texas eking out a 20-17 win. If you paid attention to the sports media's Texas hype, this game was supposed to be a shootout. But this is the same sports media that declared Arch Manning the Heisman Trophy winner before he ever stepped foot on a college field and continues to do so even though he has yet to prove himself worthy.

That trophy is going to Gunner Stockton, and I won't settle for anything less.

Iowa beat Michigan. Oregon won 41–27 at the Coliseum after its starting quarterback left in an ambulance, and that brings me to the drama I'm talking about.

It was a gruesome scene. Oregon's QB Dante Moore was running the ball and attempted to slide after making a first down. USC linebacker Desman Stephens II was running toward him and lowered his shoulder to hit Moore in the head. Moore’s helmet bounced off the ground. He temporarily lost consciousness and exhibited a fencing response. He also appeared to be twitching on the ground. It was a scary moment for everyone watching. Moore was put in a brace and carted off to a local hospital.

Here's the video of the illegal play. Warning: You may find it difficult to watch.

Desman Stephens celebrating and taunting after sending Dante Moore to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/PVeTrSP4HU — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) September 27, 2026

Stephens was ejected from the game for targeting, but while medical personnel were still tending to Moore, unsure yet if he could even move his extremities, cameras caught Stephens high-fiving, smiling, and celebrating on the sideline. On Sunday, USC announced that it was suspending Stephens for one game as a result of his conduct. Both Stephens and head coach Lincoln Riley have apologized.

News: USC has suspended LB Desman Stephens II for one game for the hit on Dante Moore and his actions after it. He will miss the Washington game.



Statement from Lincoln Riley and Stephens: pic.twitter.com/po3qNsemrq — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 27, 2026

Thankfully, Moore seems to be doing okay. He was diagnosed with a concussion and says he is hoping to return to the field this season.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, Alabama beat South Carolina 49–18 in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, but it was South Carolina star edge Dylan Stewart melting down across the night that stole the show. A top prospect for next year's NFL Draft, Stewart made a late hit on Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, which extended a drive. Stewart got a flag for roughing the passer, and Alabama eventually scored on that drive. Stewart walked off the field slowly after, and when he reached the sidelines, head coach Shane Beamer went off on him.

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Shane Beamer screaming at Dylan Stewart. Stewart does not seem to care.



This is bad. This is really bad. pic.twitter.com/bxtn9Af38b — Chris Marler (@Vern_Funquist) September 27, 2026

Later in the game, Stewart threw an uppercut to the helmet of Alabama tight end Josh Ford (Ford says he punched him three times), which earned him an unsportsmanlike conduct call. But the refs did not eject him, even though most watching agreed that they should have, including ESPN's rules analyst, Jerry McGinn. Stewart also reportedly shoved a coach and refused to come off the field at one point.

Beamer said he was embarrassed by Stewart's actions, and on Sunday, he announced that he had suspended him from the team indefinitely. He said he will have to do some thinking about the star player's future in the days to come.

{Note: This X post says Stewart has been dismissed, but as of Sunday night, that's inaccurate.)

South Carolina headcoach Shane Beamer has announced DE Dylan Stewart has been dismissed from the team for behavior detrimental to the team he says. Via @PeteNokos



Huge blow to the Cock defense 🤯 pic.twitter.com/KilMbsCpsW — No3 Sports (@No3sports) September 27, 2026

I've heard many people talk about these two incidents today as if this is something new in college football — those folks went to their go-to scapegoat: Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), or a student-athlete's ability to benefit financially from their own personal brand. That has changed the sport, no doubt, but I personally don't think any of these incidents have to do with that. As a matter of fact, targeting rates have actually been falling during the NIL era.

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I think this weekend was just a case of an ugly football Saturday for a few teams. Games have always had drama — football is a violent, passionate sport for all involved — and when you get a bunch of men together in an environment like that, tempers will flare. Poor decisions will be made.

What makes this weekend different is that we live in an age where everyone has a camera on them, and everything ends up on social media within minutes, so this type of drama just gets more attention. That's my opinion anyway. What say you?

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