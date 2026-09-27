This Is the Perfect Metaphor for the Democrats' Hasan Piker Problem

Establishment Democrats are desperate to put a whole bunch of daylight between their party and Hasan Piker, the far-left Twitch streamer who has become a major headache with the midterms just weeks away.

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"Let me just say that I think it's absolutely disgusting and deplorable the things that Hasan Piker has said," DNC Chairman Ken Martin said last week. "But he does not represent the Democratic Party, and he certainly doesn't represent the viewpoints of almost every one of our candidates and our elected officials."

That’s debatable. Still, it’s kind of funny that even while condemning Piker, Martin couldn't bring himself to vouch for the whole party.

Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) ran out of patience even sooner. Back in August, she was furious when a reporter asked her about Piker yet again.

"I am done, so don’t any reporter ask me again about Hasan Piker," Dingell said. "It’s not what November is about. Republicans are trying to make it. They’re trying to divide us, and we got to stop letting them try to divide us. I don’t agree with Hasan Piker on a lot of stuff, and I really don’t agree with him on some of the woman things he said. And I’m still trying to figure out, is it the reason he exercises and looks buff is why he has so many followers."

Blaming Republicans for this mess is rich, too. Republicans didn’t make Hasan Piker an influential figure in the Democrat Party.

ICYMI: Republicans Need to Put This in a National Ad Right Now

Of course, for every Democrat trying to wriggle free of Piker, plenty of others can't and won't shake him. Democrats want it both ways. Fox News host Greg Gutfeld offered the perfect metaphor for this mess during a discussion on The Five. The panel discussed the Democrats' sudden rush to disown the streamer.

"The only reason why they're shutting Piker down now is because he amplified the Democrat Party's worst talking points at the worst time: A midterm," Gutfeld said on The Five. "It wouldn't have mattered if this was a year ago, but it's now. ‘Can't you just shut up Piker just for another few months?’"

Gutfeld noted that the positions Piker pushes, from calling the police racist to branding capitalism as evil, have been party staples for years.

"The Dems have been saying that forever, they just didn't want that amplified as people go to vote," he explained.

Then came the metaphor.

"They're like the progressive couple on your block that invites a homeless methhead to stay the night because they want to show their compassion. Then they wake up there's a meth lab in the living room and the dog is dead," Gutfeld continued. "The party only deals with bad people when it's costing them something, and that is during the midterm elections."

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He also compared Piker to a black sheep relative, saying he's "like your colorful uncle that you find amusing until your wedding comes up, and you just don't want him at the reception, you know what I mean?"

“Piker is like your COLORFUL UNCLE that you find amusing until your wedding comes up and you just don’t want him at the reception!” @greggutfeld says Democrats tolerated Hasan Piker’s radical views until they threatened to cost the party in the midterms.



Tune in to ‘The Five’… pic.twitter.com/UoX2ofFbx6 — The Five (@TheFive) September 27, 2026

That's the whole story in one sentence. The Democrats invited Piker in, enjoyed the attention, and are only now noticing the damage because voters are paying attention. The ideas Martin calls "disgusting and deplorable" were just as radical a year ago, and the party's leadership wasn't lining up to denounce him then.

And you can bet after the midterms are over, they’ll stop denouncing him.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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