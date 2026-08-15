The Media That Ignored Cartel Wreckage Is Mad at Border Wall in National Park

Hypocrisy is the hallmark of environmentalists.

As massive floods of illegal aliens and cartel criminals trashed huge swathes of land in Latin America, Mexico, and the United States of America, leftist media defended the Biden administration every inch of the way. But now that the Trump administration is having to do some construction in a national park, suddenly the leftist media is freaking out about the environmental impact.

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I would embed the post from Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin with photos of huge drug bundles, a body lying in the desert, and drug smugglers and criminal aliens whom Border Patrol caught, but X has imposed “Graphic Content” filters on all of the photos, even of the one showing the drug bundles, and also restricted embeds. You can check out the photos at this link if you are logged into X and disable the filters. Apparently even X is now trying to cover up for the truth of the Biden border crisis versus what the Trump administration is doing.

But here are a couple of photos of what illegal alien groups frequently left behind them wherever they camped along our border:

During one of our trips to the border in Arizona, CIS staff members took some pictures of trash left behind by illegal aliens.



Here are some examples.



Over 2,000 tons of trash are deposited near the Arizona border every year. To learn more more, see: https://t.co/jRutaxzhXG pic.twitter.com/PqXTPtmzaa — Center for Immigration Studies (@CIS_org) September 21, 2018

The reason Melugin put up the photos is because the Washington Post ranted, “Government contractors are bulldozing parts of Big Bend National Park as the Trump administration begins a $46.5 billion effort to expand a wall along the Mexico border. Environmentalists say the construction will irreversibly reshape the renowned park.” Remarkably, the environmentalists don’t seem to care very much about the harm that all the illegal immigrants do when there is not a border wall in that area.

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The New York Times and Mediaite also whined about the construction in Big Bend, by the way.

Melugin responded to the environmentalists by posting the censored photos and commenting, “Interesting to see the sudden media fixation on the environmental impacts of border security work in TX’s Big Bend sector, the most remote part of the border, without explaining why it’s needed.”

Related: Operation 'Guardian Angel' Beats California 'Sanctuary' Laws, Hands Illegal Alien Criminals to ICE

He explained how he got the photographs, which come from a visit he took to Big Bend in 2022, where he spent one afternoon with the Texas Department of Public Safety. During that brief time period, “we came across corpses, drug smugglers, bundles of drugs stashed in the desert, and illegal alien evaders dressed in camouflage trying to sneak into the country,” Melugin stated. “The numbers crossing there are minuscule compared to the rest of the border, but the illegal aliens and drug smugglers using the area *really* do not want to be caught.”

That is the context that the leftist media outlets and environmentalists are not willing to acknowledge. Because this argument was never really about destroying a national park, it was always about open borders.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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