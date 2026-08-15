Did Comey’s Wife Know ‘8647’ Would Lead to Legal Trouble?

A new report is circulating that former FBI Director James Comey’s wife sent him a message suggesting a non-deadly or nonviolent interpretation of the slang assassination call against Donald Trump “86 47” just before Comey posted an image of seashells arranged in those numbers.

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RealClearInvestigations senior reporter Paul Sperry posted on X August 14, “An FBI affidavit for a search warrant in the James Comey presidential threat case reveals his wife Patrice Comey sent him a Google screenshot of a nonviolent definition of the term ‘86’ two (2) minutes before Comey posted the alleged threat against President Trump, indicating some forethought his posting could be construed as a threat.”

This could potentially have negative consequences for Comey’s argument that he was totally innocent about any idea that his post would be considered a threat. Given that this reportedly appears in an FBI affidavit, it would appear the Trump administration sees it as potentially damning for Comey.

Legal scholar Jonathan Turley seems to think this new information could potentially be taken as beneficial for Comey, however, under the argument that he wouldn’t have posted the “86 47” had there not been a non-deadly explanation for it. It all depends on whether you interpret the action as helping Comey cover his tracks preemptively from what he knew was illegal or not. When Comey made his original post, most people certainly interpreted it as a threat. And do not forget that Trump had survived two assassination attempts the year before Comey made his post in 2025, and has since survived another assassination attempt.

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There is a report that Comey's wife, Patrice, "sent him a Google screenshot of a nonviolent definition of the term '86' two (2) minutes before Comey posted the alleged threat against President Trump." It is a detail that could be used by both sides... https://t.co/xrQaR4MXCL — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) August 15, 2026

I have not been able to verify this report about Comey’s wife independently as of yet, because I am still tracking down the affidavit that Sperry mentioned, but it would seem to fit into a larger pattern of Comey taking pride in his blatant threat toward Donald Trump, and yet at the same time trying to cover his backside. In a sense, this was a good bet, because it is incredibly rare for any elected official or bureaucrat who has held high office to face serious consequences for his criminal actions. In that way, unfortunately, America is already tending toward oligarchy, if we have not already arrived at a pseudo-oligarchical system. And even when the Trump administration does try to hold high-level criminals accountable, woke judges love to intervene.

Read Also: Multiple People Shot at Virginia State University

In fact, a leftist judge already tossed the original Trump administration case against Comey. U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie did so not based in the least on any of the merits of the case, but simply on the false argument that the Justice Department prosecutor who brought the case was illegally appointed.

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BREAKING 🚨 Peter Doocy just EXPOSED James Comey for his “8647” post “After 30 seconds of Googling you see that 86 means to k*ll someone”



Peter Doocy is spot on, we all know what he meant



I strongly support James Comey going to prison pic.twitter.com/KhmDlc96b8 — Pascal Najadi (USSF)🇺🇸 (@JfkPascalNajadX) May 31, 2026

It will be interesting to see if this new report does end up influencing future efforts to hold Comey to account. If this information was already in an official FBI affidavit, it would seem it is already shaping the Trump administration’s efforts.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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