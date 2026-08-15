Multiple People Shot at Virginia State University

Multiple people are injured after a shooting at Virginia State University, with more than one unidentified suspect.

Virginia State University released statements Saturday morning, revealing that there were multiple shooters involved in the tragic incident. It is not clear exactly how many shooters there were, although there seem to have been five victims, none of whom immediately died. One of the victims was in critical condition after being taken to the hospital, the Associated Press reported.

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The first statement from VSU came early in the morning of August 15.

The second statement clarified that the campus was no longer on lockdown, but there was still a “significant law enforcement presence” in order to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. The statement revealed that officers responded to a call at around 1:28 in the morning, and found the five people with the gunshot injuries near the residence halls. It would seem that the victims are likely students, therefore, but the university did not say.

VSU noted that one individual is now in critical condition, but the other four victims are going to recover. Chesterfield County Police, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, VSU police, and the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms are investigating the shooting. Presumably, since the university lifted the campus lockdown, police have some evidence to indicate there is not an ongoing threat from the shooters, but they do not seem to have captured any suspects. Nor did VSU say whether the police have any idea who the suspects are.

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In fact, there are no details on the suspects at all, other than the indication of their being at least a duo if not a group of shooters. VSU did promise that it would publish more details as they became publicly available.

Related: Los Angeles Sheriff Agrees to Speed Up Concealed Carry Gun Licensing

Mass shootings have become much more common in the last few years, as divisive leftist propaganda, race-baiting, academic and media antisemitism, social media glorification of violence, the breakdown of the American family, increasing lack of Judeo-Christian faith, a mass influx of foreign criminals, woke soft-on-crime policies, transgender ideology, and other cultural factors have driven a surge in aggressive hatred and deadly revenge.

For nearly two centuries, Americans owned guns, but mass shootings were rare, except in the case of leftist domestic terrorist groups. Democrats would like you to think that the problem now is citizens in America can have guns, even though around nine out of 10 mass shootings occur in gun-free zones. But the real issues are cultural, political, and religious, and all of them seem to trace back to leftist propaganda and leftist perversions.

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We do not know why the shooters at Virginia State University tried to kill five people, but it would not exactly be shocking if they turned out to be deranged leftists or individuals on multiple prescription drugs coming from broken homes. Or perhaps they are serial criminals. In any case, we pray that the victim in critical condition has a full recovery.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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