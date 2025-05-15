It doesn't get much more desperate and deranged than this. A former FBI director appears to have called for the assassination of the current president of the United States, Donald Trump. At least that looks like the message being telegraphed by the nation's former top lawman on his social media accounts.

After two public attempts on Trump's life and another one foiled in the planning stages by leftist loonies, you'd think that the former top lawman of the country would be a bit more circumspect before using his social media accounts to call for the murder of the president. But things are apparently not going well for James Comey. It appears that Trump is still living rent-free in his head.

Comey's especially butthurt after Trump 45 fired him following the FBI director's blackmail attempt on Trump via the fake Steele dossier in the Russia collusion information operation the FBI, CIA, and DOJ ran on him.

Here's what Comey posted on his Instagram account on Thursday.

Well, you'd see the photo he took had Comey not got rid of it because he knows what it implied.

Indeed, in a follow-up post he claimed he just happened to see the shells on the beach and the thriller author didn't realize they portended violence. Sure, Jim.

While I was writing this story, Comey removed the post. Don't worry, though. The internet is forever.

The message was received loudly and clearly by the Trump family.

Another person checked out what Grok AI thought of the phrase.

The AI response was pretty epic.

[L]et’s break down this 8647 business. It’s a coded message that’s been floating around as a subtle jab at President Trump. The “86” part is old-school slang for “get rid of” or “throw out”—think diners in the ‘30s telling soda jerks an item was sold out. The “47” refers to Trump being the 47th president in his second term. So, put it together, and 8647 is basically a sneaky way of saying “get rid of Trump.”

This is all news to the man who posted the photo.

This special FACT-O-RAMA from none other than colleague Kevin Downey, Jr. who wrote me this 86 message: FACT-O-RAMA! The phrase "86" was code to vacate the speakeasy at 86 Bedford in NYC. A cop on the take would hear they were about to be raided and would call the joint and say "86" and they knew to 23 Skidddo.

And it's not even a matter of opinion. This is basically backed up by the Urban Dictionary, which is about as reliable as the Merriam-Webster's version. Merriam-Webster online is written in invisible ink, depending on the needs of the Democrat news cycle. Anyway, here's what the Urban Dictionary said:

86 ... definition While commonly used in restaurants to trash something or get rid of it for the day, other people use 86 to abandon something or someone. 86 ... definition To remove, end usage, or take something out or away.

Very subtle message, Jimbo.

Fox Business reporter Maria Bartiromo lashed out at the former FBI director in an X post because she knows what it means, too.

It will be a sweet day when #karma catches up w @Comey Is that all you've got? Bc you know you broke the @FBI w your politics & hate? You shd be ashamed of yourself james comey & we are all waiting for accountability for your sick weaponizing of the most imp law enforcement agency. Everyone knows what you did

The disgraced former FBI director may have chosen to call for the elimination of Donald Trump when he did because he has a book coming out. He sandwiched the death threat between two Instagram plugs for his thriller.

We see you, James Comey. Just thinking out loud here, but we're pretty sure that threatening someone's life isn't so much a troll as it is a cry for help by a desperate man.

This is the same man who claimed that it was Trump who was "violent" and "mob like." Comey said Trump's reaction to the Russia information operation run by the Democrats was "brazenly seek[ing] to undermine public confidence in law enforcement institutions that were established to keep our leaders in check.”

Who's undermining public confidence in institutions and law enforcement, again, former G-Man?

Isn't that why the Trump Administration removed security clearances for the very people who used their power and access to information to frame Trump for the Russia op? It doesn't get much more "mob like" than that, James Comey?

And you of all people would know.

James Comey should be happy that he's not in jail for trying to blackmail a president with fake intelligence reports and phonied-up investigations. He might want to low pro the death threats from now on.

Comey's message was just the latest way the left's continuing to Get Trump by any means necessary. There's a new movie out for our VIP Members on this concerted effort to Get Trump. It goes through the entire plot line that James Comey and other mob bosses in the intelligence community used to destroy Donald Trump.

Here's the trailer for the movie.

