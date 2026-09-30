Can We Just Execute This Terrorist Already?

It seems impossible that it's been almost exactly 17 years since U.S. Army Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan shouted "Allahu Akbar!" and opened fire on soldiers at the Fort Hood Soldier Readiness Center in Killeen, Texas. By the time Department of the Army police officer Kimberly D. Munley and Sgt. Mark Todd exchanged gunshots with Hasan and disabled him; he had killed 14 people — including an unborn baby — and wounded 32 more.

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Before going down, Hasan shot Munley three times, in the right hand, left thigh, and left knee. She survived, but never fully recovered from her injuries. Hasan's attack lasted about 10 minutes because of all the many absurdities about modern life; soldiers are generally not allowed to carry firearms on base.

It is the height of outrageous absurdity that the Obama administration described the jihadi terrorist attack as an act of mere "workplace violence." Hasan, the son of naturalized Palestinian immigrants, was reportedly radicalized online by Imam Anwar al-Awlaki — under the watchful eye of the FBI. The Bureau cleared him shortly before what a Senate report called "the worst terrorist attack on U.S. soil since Sept. 11, 2001."

Obama's Army Chief of Staff Gen. George W. Casey Jr. said, "I'm concerned that this increased speculation could cause a backlash against some of our Muslim soldiers... Our diversity, not only in our Army, but in our country, is a strength. And as horrific as this tragedy was, if our diversity becomes a casualty, I think that's worse."

Fourteen dead in an Islamic terror attack, and all Casey could do was praise our precious diversity.

But the absurdities continue.

It took four years to complete Hasan's court-martial and sentence him to death.

Thirteen years later, he remains on death row.

But here's the part that really gets me and ought to have you blood boiling, too — and it comes courtesy of Homeland Security two days ago:

🚨Update: Justice! Nidal Hasan is about to be executed. Hasan was a Muslim Army major who murdered 13 at Fort Hood and said he switched sides for jihad.



The Army is now preparing the first U.S. military execution since 1961. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YcFGhLJcyU — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) September 28, 2026

The Supreme Court removed the last remaining legal obstacle to Hasan's long-awaited execution in October 2024 — two years ago — when the court declined to hear his appeal. That was under Presidentish Joe Biden.

It should come as no surprise that Biden did not take the final executive step. Under U.S. military law (UCMJ), a death sentence cannot be carried out until the President personally approves it — and President Donald Trump has yet to do so.

"Once a prisoner’s case reaches final judgment, their sentence becomes ripe for presidential review of the adjudged death sentence pursuant to Article 57 of the UCMJ. In accordance with Article 57, the President is the only authority who can approve a sentence of death," Line of Departure explained earlier this year. "At the point of review, the President may approve, commute, or remit a Service member’s death sentence. If the President approves a death sentence, the process for carrying it out begins."

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War Secretary Pete Hegseth asked Trump to give his approval, but the Commander-in-Chief has yet to grant it.

Maybe that's because — really! — the military's execution method remains up in the air, and I don't mean hanging. Back to Line of Departure: "Though previous versions of regulatory guidance prescribed lethal injection as the method of execution, today, there is no designated method of execution."

So what I see is a two-day-old promise from DHS, but no action taken by Trump, and nothing from the Pentagon indicating that anyone has decided how to perform the first military execution since 1961.

Hasan still breathes.

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