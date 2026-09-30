'From Death to America' to 'Vote Democrat:' Iran's IRGC Issues Midterms Endorsement

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is tampering in another American election, but this latest endorsement tells you everything you need to know about how the Trump Administration's vise grip is tightening on the mullahs. You might characterize it as a backdoor endorsement of Trump.

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Indeed, in every metric, Iran's Maoist-inspired Shia "twelvers" are losing.

Now it seems words are among the most potent weapons they have left.

In a 26-page sternly worded letter, the IRGC asked Americans to vote against President Donald Trump and Republicans because, well, it turns out that he's just too mean to the former largest state sponsor of terror (Turkey has taken its place).

The "Open Letter to the Honorable People of the United States of America" released Tuesday urged Americans to vote for the Democrats and to give up fighting the Iranian mullahs because, among other things, we're winning. Indeed, Iran has had "remarkable strategic wins," the English version of the letter declares. There's no telling what possible Persian or Arabic versions actually say.

“Although American politicians often win your votes through deception and false promises, as Trump did, you can change the makeup of the government," the letter stated. "Remove from power the evil, deceitful, and violent politicians who are responsible for America’s current state."

As George Washington School of Law scholar and Fox News analyst Jonathan Turley noted, "It's not a good sign when the IRGC shifts from "Death to America" to "Vote Democratic."

The letter purports to set the record straight on the big questions about Iran and underlying premises for the war.

"Why do Iranians chant, 'Death to America'? Are they hostile to the American people? The U.S. government claims that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) is a terrorist organization. Is this true?" the letter asked. The propaganda piece hilariously answered, "it should be fairly obvious that the phrase 'Death to America,' which Iranians have been chanting since the triumph of the Islamic Revolution, does not in any way express any ill will toward the American people."

It's like a script for a Monty Python sketch.

"The letter accused Trump of concealing the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, which Israel in particular sees as an existential threat, and the effectiveness of Tehran’s blockade of Gulf oil," news outlet Alarabiya reported. "IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi," the Baghdad Bob of Iran, said, 'the American people are not knowledgeable about many developments. We believe if they knew more, they would think differently and take other decisions.'”

“The enemy [U.S.] knows that Iran is not after nuclear weapons,” Mohebbi said.

"Remove from power the evil, deceitful, and violent politicians who are responsible for America’s current state," the Indian-based Deccan Herald reported. "Make sure your politicians understand that the world has changed."

Never mind that its missiles, most nuke plants, army, navy, air assets, a swath of drone factories, and many IRGC leaders repose under rubble or at the bottom of the Strait of Hormuz. They're not entirely vanquished, but after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and War Secretary Pete Hegseth get done with them, the IRGC strongmen will probably wish they'd skedaddled to a Russian dacha while the getting was good.

Sadly for the terrorists, the oil is flowing at almost pre-war levels through the Strait, and Saudi Arabia has resumed Red Sea oil shipments after Houthi (Iranian proxy) attacks.

Recommended: Want to Kill Christianity in America? Try This One Simple Trick the State of Maine Pulled.

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I talked about the sometimes more pragmatic side of the mullahs and IRGC as well as the state of the conflict in Iran with Edmund Fitton Brown, a frequent guest on the Tuesday Iran SITREP segment I include in the Adult in the Room Podcast. Fitton Brown is a longtime diplomat and former Ambassador to Yemen for Britain, and he's worked with the United Nations, assessing terrorist organizations such as the Taliban, the Houthis, and Al Qaeda. He's a senior fellow with the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

Check out our discussion from Tuesday's SITREP.

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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