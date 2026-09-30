Words Fail Me: Looking at You, TalaFreako

Major League Baseball Postseason has begun. My team, the Houston Astros, are in the postseason for the eighth time in nine years. (Thank you, Milwaukee.) So my next article was going to be about the Astros and how much they mean to Houston, especially after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Then I read on Twitchy about the latest idiocy from Beto 0.5 (James Talarico) written by the awesome Sam J. (@politibunny), and it stopped me cold. I had to read the article three times to make sure I understood what I read, and then I had to go away from the computer and do something totally different so I could calm down enough to write.

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I don’t get angry very often. Annoyed and upset, yes. That’s life, but politics is not worth the anger. Politics is such a clusterf**k all the time; it’s not worth wasting my energy on it. I’m like my mom in that once I get angry, I go hide, cause nothing good is going to happen. What set me off? That pathetic little weasel of a man, James Talarico, had the temerity to purposely misquote his opponent, the Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, over the shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022. Thank the Lord that Bryon York slapped down Beto 0.5 by posting the entirety of Attorney General Paxton’s quote.

Here is what Paxton said:

I think it’s difficult to give comfort. If I lost one of my children, I’d be pretty devastated. Especially in a way that is so senseless and seemingly has no purpose. If I had the opportunity to talk to people, I’d have to say there’s always a plan. I believe God always has a plan. So, even though we can’t make sense of it, I would have just encouraged them to hold on to their faith and hold on to their belief that there really is a purpose in what God does, and we may not know it now, but someday we will.

Here is what that weasel Talarico claims: “Ken Paxton said the Uvalde shooting was part of a 'plan' by 'God.” Twenty-one elementary school children and teachers were murdered in the shooting.”

See the difference?

I’m a teacher. I’ve been one since 1998. I was a first-year teacher when the Columbine High School shootings happened. With each successive school shooting, I watched all the liberati wring their hands and suggest things that were the absolute opposite of what needed to happen. Keep in mind that these people would never send their precious darlings to (shudder) a public school! No, their children go to nice, expensive, private schools with great security. So, it’s okay to run your mouth when your family will never be faced with the problem.

My classroom at my high school was in the back of the building. There was another classroom tucked in the corner next to mine. There was a door next to the corner classroom. The two of us were forever having to check that door and make sure it was closed and locked because our rooms would be the first targets if a nut with a gun got in through that door. There was always someone who had to prop the door open because they would “only take a minute.”

I once kicked out a former student who was just wandering the building because he had finished his business. I stood there, in the hall, and watched him walk out the door and shut it after him. The teacher next to me sometimes rode a motorcycle to school and had permission to park it in the hallway. Sometimes the door was open longer than it should have been because he was rolling the motorcycle in, but he never just left it open. When the shooting happened at the Uvalde elementary school, my first thought was “Someone propped a door open.” Reports went back and forth on whether a door had been left open. In the end, it didn’t matter.

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Twenty-one children and adults are dead, and that poor excuse for a human being thought that dancing on their graves and using them as political props was a good idea. That misquoting the Attorney General of Texas about the shooting would get him the votes he desperately needs. He should be ashamed of himself, but that would involve shame, something he doesn’t have.

Once I calmed down, I realized that if this is the depth to which TalaFreako’s campaign has sunk, he has to be desperate. Not only does the misquoting make his campaign look bad, but it also makes him look bad. It makes him look like the pathetic being that he is. There is no other way around it. For someone who claims to be a Christian, I have to wonder: What kind of Christian? Not one that I would want to be around. But considering he’s stated that God is non-binary and his “pastor” believes that Jesus wasn’t resurrected, I’m honestly not surprised. Deeply disappointed but not surprised.

When November 3 comes, remember who thought using dead schoolchildren as a political prop was a good idea, and vote for Ken Paxton.

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