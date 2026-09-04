Everything Is Bigger in Texas — Including the Senate Stakes

Josh Hammer | 5:46 PM on September 04, 2026
AP Photo/Joel Angel Juarez

The race for control of the Senate next January is a dead heat. Conventional wisdom suggests the contests in swingy states like Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina and Georgia could prove decisive. And they might.

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But it's possible that the fate of the chamber known as the "world's greatest deliberative body" will come down to a state not usually considered all that swingy: Texas. Everything is always bigger in Texas, and that now includes the stakes for control of the Senate.

For over a decade, Democrats have touted the purported inevitability of Texas turning blue. "Demographics is destiny," Democrats bellowed, taunting Republicans by pointing to the state's burgeoning Hispanic population.

That argument seemed to die in 2020, when President Donald Trump made historic gains in Texas' heavily Hispanic Rio Grande Valley region. And if the triumphalist chest-thumping might have died in 2020, then it really died in 2024, when Trump won about one-fifth of Black men and nearly half of all Hispanics nationally.

What about now?

The polling average in the Lone Star State's Senate showdown shows a marginal lead for Democratic challenger James Talarico, the far-left state representative. Talarico is running against Ken Paxton, the controversial state attorney general who trounced incumbent John Cornyn in the spring GOP primary runoff after a Trump endorsement.

It is easy to dismiss the Talarico threat as a false alarm. I lived in Texas in 2018, when Lone Star Democrats similarly felt confident then-Congressman Beto O'Rourke would defeat the incumbent GOP senator, Ted Cruz. That didn't happen. In a similar tough midterm cycle during a Trump presidency, Cruz narrowly prevailed.

But what if this time is different? Talarico might not win. In fact, I don't think he will. But it is crucial to understand how to best prevent a leftist, "Christian"-cosplaying caricature like Talarico, who argues that the Annunciation justifies abortion, from getting a job promotion to Washington.

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Many polls in Texas tell a similar story: Paxton suffers from softer support within the GOP, whereas Democrats are more unified in their support for the joker who has called capitalism "oppressive," predicted the oil and gas industry is "not gonna last," and has called for Americans to pare back "meat consumption."

Yes, that's right: The guy taking a sledgehammer to the oil and gas and cattle industries is seeking statewide office in Texas.

But Paxton needs to increase his support among Texas Republicans. My former state is a massive and complicated one. Texas is still in many ways culturally conservative, but it is also economically vibrant and home to dozens of Fortune 500 companies. Its metropolises have sprawling suburbs, full of moms who care more about pocketbooks and safety than the culture war.

And Paxton has undeniable baggage. He cheated on his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, who filed for divorce last year. In 2020, Paxton's top legal deputy, Jeff Mateer, reported him to the FBI over concerns of corruption and abuse of office. Just this summer, Paxton showed dubious judgment while vacationing in London — over July Fourth, no less — with a paramour. His divorce isn't final yet.

Warts and all, Paxton was still the superior choice in the GOP Senate primary over Cornyn, a flaccid empty suit whose stances on salient issues like gun rights were long far out of step with Texas conservatives. Moreover, for better or worse, ethical qualms about candidates can only register so much in the era of Trump.

The way to shore up Paxton's support within his own party isn't to relitigate the GOP primary. And it certainly isn't to outright dismiss Paxton's ethical issues, either. Rather, the path forward is a simple, time-tested one: Expose the genuinely radical nature of Talarico.

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Talarico didn't stop his Christian sermonizing by invoking Jesus' conception to justify abortion — a gruesome act he loves so much that he has called for a de facto federal abortion service. In 2021, Talarico pledged his loyalty to the transgender cause by asserting, on the Texas House floor, that God Himself is "nonbinary." Despite running for Senate in the most prominent border state, Talarico has said that America's southern border "should be like our front porch." A former teacher, he once said his "most patriotic" students were the illegal alien ones. Talarico has referred to the American flag as a "complicated symbol."

Exposing that is Paxton's path to victory. Some financial support from the well-heeled MAGA Inc. super PAC wouldn't hurt, either.

So, pound the airwaves with relentless negative ads. That's not pretty, but this isn't Hollywood or Broadway. This is Texas.

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Josh Hammer

Josh Hammer is the senior editor-at-large of Newsweek and host of "The Josh Hammer Show," a podcast, a syndicated radio show, and TV program on Salem News Channel. A syndicated columnist through Creators Syndicate, Josh is a frequent pundit and essayist on political, legal, and cultural issues. He is also senior counsel for the Article III Project and Internet Accountability Project, as well as a Shillman Fellow with the David Horowitz Freedom Center and a fellow with the Palm Beach Freedom Institute.

An outspoken conservative, Josh opines on conservative intellectual trends, contemporary domestic and foreign policy debates, constitutional and legal issues, and the intersection of law, politics and culture. He has been published by many leading outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, the New York Post, Newsweek, National Affairs, American Affairs, The New Criterion, The National Interest, National Review, City Journal, First Things, Public Discourse, Law & Liberty, Tablet Magazine, Deseret Magazine, The Spectator World, The American Spectator, The American Conservative, The European Conservative, The American Mind, American Greatness, American Compass, Anchoring Truths, Townhall, The Epoch Times, The Daily Signal, The Daily Wire, Fortune, Fox Business, Pairagraph, The Jerusalem Post, The Times of Israel, The Forward, Jewish Telegraphic Agency and the Jewish Journal. He has had formal legal scholarship published by the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy and the University of St. Thomas Law Journal.

Josh is a college campus speaker through Intercollegiate Studies Institute and Young America's Foundation, as well as a law school campus speaker through the Federalist Society. Prior to Newsweek and The Daily Wire, where he was an editor, Josh worked at a large law firm and clerked for a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Josh has also served as a John Marshall Fellow with the Claremont Institute and a Fellow with the James Wilson Institute.

Josh graduated from Duke University, where he majored in economics, and from the University of Chicago Law School. He lives in Florida but remains an active member of the State Bar of Texas.

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SENATE TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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