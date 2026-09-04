Illinois Mom Who Hanged Toddler Followed Lindsay Clancy Trial Closely

Exactly as I predicted, the Illinois mother who hanged her two-year-old son was a Lindsay Clancy copycat. And you can expect the leftist cult worship of Clancy to trigger more heinous maternal killings of innocent babies.

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Corie Walsh not only killed her toddler as Clancy killed her kids, but she also used a similar method: strangulation by hanging. Clancy used exercise bands while Walsh used a ligature, according to Fox 32 Chicago. Walsh told investigators her baby boy Barrett was a “devil” and the “anti-Christ,” and that she had to kill him. Her three other children survived. Walsh described exactly how she killed Barrett, too.

🇺🇸A 38-year-old Illinois mother, Corie A. Walsh, is charged with 3 counts of first-degree murder after her 2-year-old son was found dead in a Frankfort home. A 17-year-old called 911 and was doing CPR when police arrived; officers then found Walsh trying to harm herself. 3… https://t.co/xzX5o5B5bR pic.twitter.com/YKtjbFVGjL — NewsForce (@Newsforce) September 4, 2026

Witnesses informed prosecutors that Walsh had become very interested in the Clancy trial. On the day Barrett died, the Clancy jury was in deliberations, and Walsh repeatedly messaged a group text chat about Clancy a few hours before a neighbor discovered the murdered boy.

From Fox 32:

According to the court proffer, Walsh was found lying fully dressed in a bathtub in the master bedroom, surrounded by bloody water. A neighbor was holding a towel against Walsh's left inner thigh and told investigators she had taken a knife from Walsh's hand and thrown it into a sink… Walsh's husband, who lives at the home, was out of state at the time of the incident and flew home Tuesday evening, prosecutors said… Walsh was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

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So who is the Massachusetts mom whom her lawyer called “wonderful” and whom Walsh wanted to imitate? Lindsay Clancy confessed to strangling her children, all five years old and under, one by one. She said she killed three-year-old Dawson first because she disliked him more than the others. “Go to God,” she told the little boy as she choked him.

Related: The Lindsay Clancy Debate Is the Result of Decades of Abortion Rhetoric

Just that morning, Patrick Clancy had sent Lindsay a photo proudly showing that Dawson had dressed himself for the first time. Lindsay responded with a photo of their eldest, Cora, at the doctor’s office. Lindsay seemed so happy that day, so excited about the kids’ activities, that Patrick felt no qualms about getting Lindsay takeout as she requested. Patrick held Callan, kissed Cora, and said goodbye to Dawson before leaving. He returned to find that Lindsay had jumped out of a window, and while on a 911 call, Patrick found Dawson, Callan, and Cora dead. “My little boy, my buddy!” the distraught father wailed as he identified Dawson. “Oh my God, she killed the kids!”

But hordes of leftists, especially woke women (like Walsh), are demonizing Patrick and claiming Lindsay is both a victim and a heroine. Two conservatives told me Patrick was evil — one of them rejected all the evidence and said, without reason, that Patrick was the killer. The whole mania for Lindsay, from which Walsh suffers, seems to revolve around three lies: firstly, that we are required to pity every mentally ill individual, even one who brutally kills babies; secondly, that if a man and woman are involved in a murder case, the woman is always innocent; and thirdly, that killing stress-inducing children is justifiable, just as abortion at any stage of pregnancy is justifiable. Some people believe one of these lies; others believe all three. Walsh evidently believed at least one lie, and Barrett paid the price.

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