The Morning Briefing: Still Impatiently Waiting to See Jack Smith in an Orange Jumpsuit

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Grskerebuldd loved to regale students with stories from his days as a competitive full-contact xylophonist.

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Another day, another dog-and-pony show hearing on Capitol Hill that ultimately did nothing but satisfy some congressional egos.

I haven't been very shy over the years about my disdain for congressional hearings and their tedious political performance art vibe. Yes, they provide a lot of red meat sound bites and social media clips, typically for the majority party. Selective editing can usually give media types on both sides of the aisle something to give their audiences though.

That's all they do, however.

A lot of people I know enjoyed watching kinda/sorta Dr. Anthony Fauci squirm while pleading the Fifth for what seemed like a day-and-a-half back in July. But, as I wrote the next morning, Satan's Garden Gnome almost certainly slept well that night. Vigorous finger-wagging that's backed up by some strong words really doesn't have any lasting effects, especially on people who don't have any consciences.

Yesterday, it was noted perverter of justice Jack Smith who was summoned to the Golden Seat of Briefly Hurt Feelings. This is from Catherine:

We all know by now that Smith not only ran a completely egregious and corrupt lawfare campaign against Donald Trump, but also against literally hundreds of other Republicans, both individuals and organizations. It turns out Smith was likewise not content with going after GOP leadership, which is not exactly surprising either given the Biden administration’s widespread censorship of and arrests of ordinary Americans. 🚨 BREAKING: Records provided to Chairman @ChuckGrassley via whistleblower disclosure reveal Jack Smith and his team collected 4,782 personal checks from Americans nationwide who donated to Trump and Trump-aligned entities between September 2019 to August 2023. pic.twitter.com/zNWs7PkpE7 — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) September 29, 2026

Yeah I know that is a huge tweet (STILL CALLING THEM THAT) to embed, but you can see that it's relevant to our conversation.

Just as is the case with Anthony Fauci, every new revelation about Smith proves him to be an even bigger dirtbag than we already thought he was. I spent four years referring to the Department of Justice as Joe Biden's personal goon squad, tasked solely with punishing President Trump and anyone who supported him. That wasn't just an anti-Biden hyperbolic flourish I was tossing out there, it was a sickening reality that I knew to be true.

Jack Smith was one of the most prominent faces of that goon squad, functioning as the lead pit bull for the emotionally damaged Merrick Garland as he worked out his issues over being kept off of the Supreme Court. When he wasn't torturing the law to go after Trump, this garbage American Stasi creep went after small donors to the once and future president. Smith also found time to run roughshod over the First Amendment, confiscating communications between Trump and journalists, which my RedState colleague Teri Christoph wrote about here.

This all does seem like a very punishable body of work, doesn't it?

I am more likely to get rounded up by a future Dem in the White House for writing this column than Smith is to suffer any consequences for his weaponized fascism fetish. As Catherine noted in her post, Smith was referred to the DOJ for prosecution back in July, which is something, I guess. Still, it was a congressional hearing he was at yesterday and not a criminal hearing.

Please do forgive me for the fact that I am not moved by the tongue-lashing that Jack Smith got from some Republicans yesterday. Gosh, a power-crazed lunatic who treated the Constitution like toilet paper had to feel uncomfortable for an afternoon. QUELLE HORREUR! I wouldn't be surprised to find out that he quickly got over it by yukking it up with Anthony Fauci over dinner last night.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

Dave N. kicks off today's quick visit to the Maibag:

Hey Kruiser!! Is DEATH the "FREE" square on your potential Side Effects Bingo Card? Can you put a sample up so we can all get into the game?

"DEATH" is indeed the biggie in Potential Side Effects Bingo. Maybe I can come up with a card that is toned down enough to share here. One thing I've noticed in the last two years is that the pharma commercials have mostly moved on from ED drugs. I recently said to my sister that I need to know where in the hell all of the psoriasis sufferers are, because that's what's dominating the "ask your doctor about" television ad genre right now. Making things worse, the ads feature AI depictions of psoriasis. It's really killing my desire to eat pizza while watching a football game.

This nice note from Phillip R. will wrap things up:

Kruiser, No, your Morning Briefing is not time-zone specific. I'm out here in the UK and Europe, trying not to get blown up by random weirdos roaming the various countries like a zombie horde looking for a tasty snack. Thank you for publishing late at night your time and it shows up in our mornings. Your daily selection of items to read makes my day.

It's been some time since I was in the UK. Thankfully, I was there before the random weirdo infestation. I've been working hard on consistently publishing the MB earlier. I hadn't even thought about the potential for hitting friends across the pond in a timely fashion, but I will now! Thank you for being a regular.

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Onward and upward. Or something.

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