GOP Sues New Jersey Dems for Noncitizen Voter Data

Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) continues to fight the Trump administration over releasing voter data, even the data regarding the registered noncitizens she herself has acknowledged. Now, Republicans have stepped in to help the effort to ensure election integrity with their own lawsuit.

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The Republican National Committee (RNC) last week went to court with New Jersey’s Democrats to obtain the data on the registered noncitizen voters — around 6,600 in number — whom even state authorities confirmed are on the rolls. The high likelihood is that the number of noncitizen registered voters in the sanctuary state is much higher than 6,600, with the Trump administration estimating it's 35,000 at a minimum, which is probably another reason that Sherrill is refusing to cooperate. But the main reason seems to be that Sherrill and co. will never willingly reveal identities and location data for illegal alien criminals to the Feds.

Rep. Tom Kean (R-N.J.), as a constituent of Sherrill’s, is also bringing a lawsuit.

I am suing Mikie Sherrill for failing to release the records of the over 6,600 illegal aliens here in NJ who were registered to vote, 400 of whom cast votes in our elections. We need election integrity to protect the LEGAL votes of American citizens. — Tom Kean (@KeanForCongress) September 27, 2026

The New Jersey Globe reported that the RNC filed its suit against Sherrill’s Lt. Gov Dale Caldwell, the secretary of state and chief elections officer, and multiple other election officials, in U.S. District Court. Ironically, Caldwell has since resigned amid a major corruption and sexual harassment scandal. Perhaps New Jersey Democrats hope to use him as the scapegoat to avoid consequences with these lawsuits also.

Related: Border Patrol Puts Illegal Alien Caravan on Notice

The Globe added:

The RNC had asked the state to provide information by September on how the noncitizens wound up on the voter rolls, who has been removed and why, and what is being done to remove others ineligible to cast ballots… A spokesman for the governor, Stephen Sigmund, said the Republicans have tried 23 times to get states to prove personal data about their voters and have lost in court every time.

Unfortunately, ahead of this year’s major midterm election, Democrats are more desperate and determined than ever to use any means possible to win elections — up to and including election fraud, knowing them. Just look at the mess in California, and especially the Los Angeles mayoral election, if you want to see how Dems hope to take back control of Congress and multiple states this year. And as the information above from The Globe may indicate, corrupt judges are all too happy to assist in covering up fraud.

When boasting about her refusal to turn over the data to the Trump administration, Sherrill weirdly referred to illegal aliens as citizens: “I am not in the habit of turning over private, identifying administration—information of the citizens of New Jersey.” Of course, the Trump administration could hold her accountable under federal law for protecting illegal aliens (see 8 U.S. Code § 1324 and 18 U.S. Code § 118), but that never seems to happen to governors.

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