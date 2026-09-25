New Jersey Democrat Lieutenant Governor Resigns Amid Scandal

A top Democrat in New Jersey just submitted his resignation over credible allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct.

Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell (D-N.J.) is one in a very long string of Democrats who have found themselves suddenly embroiled in sexual scandal. And unlike members of the Biden family, he seems to be losing his political career over it. It’s likely because his former chum Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) — you know, the one who bragged about refusing illegal alien voter data to the Trump administration — demanded he leave by today, Friday. She is probably panicked lest the scandal rub off on her.

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New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill is demanding Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell resign by Friday after an independent investigation substantiated sexual harassment and two ethics violations. Investigators found Caldwell told a female staffer "you young women are looking for young sperm" after she told him her younger friend wasn't interested in a romantic relationship with him. The staffer said she tried to distance herself from Caldwell at work and avoid traveling with him. Investigators concluded his denial of the remark was not credible. The report also found Caldwell repeatedly brought personal guests to ticketed events without ethics clearance or payment — even the day after he was formally notified of the investigation — and used his state email to push a promotion for a woman he was romantically involved with, referring to her only as "my friend" without disclosing the relationship. Full story here https://t.co/6EHTIDsJ5n — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 25, 2026

Sherrill is, of course, acting very virtuous for ousting Caldwell, even though she runs a sanctuary state that protects many illegal alien sexual criminals. “The investigation found that he failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office and demonstrated a pattern of behavior that does not meet the standards of this Administration,” Sherrill pontificated self-righteously. “Public service is a privilege, and those entrusted with it must be held to the highest standards – regardless of their title.”

ICE NEWARK INVESTIGATION LEADS TO BRITISH CHILD SEX PREDATOR’S PRISON SENTENCE Stephen Husdon, of the UK, began a 140-month sentence March 3 after ICE HSI Newark busted him for arranging to cross state lines into New Jersey to sexually abuse two girls. He unknowingly provided an undercover law enforcement agent $1,200 in cash hoping to have illicit sex with the minors. When ICE special agents searched his laptop, they found 1,751 images of child sex abuse, including images of prepubescent children, toddlers and infants being sexually abused. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) March 14, 2026

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Besides whining that a young woman who repulsed his amorous advances wanted “young sperm,” Caldwell repeatedly brought individuals to events without the requisite payment or ethics clearance. He reportedly even did so after receiving notification of his ethics complaint; evidently, he expected being a Democrat would prevent him from suffering serious consequences. To top it off, he used a state email to promote one of his girlfriends without acknowledging their romantic relationship.

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Call me cynical, but no accusations against Democrats surprise me anymore.

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