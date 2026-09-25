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New Jersey Democrat Lieutenant Governor Resigns Amid Scandal

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
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New Jersey Democrat Lieutenant Governor Resigns Amid Scandal
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

A top Democrat in New Jersey just submitted his resignation over credible allegations of harassment and sexual misconduct.

Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell (D-N.J.) is one in a very long string of Democrats who have found themselves suddenly embroiled in sexual scandal. And unlike members of the Biden family, he seems to be losing his political career over it. It’s likely because his former chum Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.) — you know, the one who bragged about refusing illegal alien voter data to the Trump administration — demanded he leave by today, Friday. She is probably panicked lest the scandal rub off on her.

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Sherrill is, of course, acting very virtuous for ousting Caldwell, even though she runs a sanctuary state that protects many illegal alien sexual criminals. “The investigation found that he failed to uphold the responsibilities of his office and demonstrated a pattern of behavior that does not meet the standards of this Administration,” Sherrill pontificated self-righteously. “Public service is a privilege, and those entrusted with it must be held to the highest standards – regardless of their title.”

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Besides whining that a young woman who repulsed his amorous advances wanted “young sperm,” Caldwell repeatedly brought individuals to events without the requisite payment or ethics clearance. He reportedly even did so after receiving notification of his ethics complaint; evidently, he expected being a Democrat would prevent him from suffering serious consequences. To top it off, he used a state email to promote one of his girlfriends without acknowledging their romantic relationship.

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Call me cynical, but no accusations against Democrats surprise me anymore.

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ILLEGAL ALIEN | MIKIE SHERRILL | NEW JERSEY

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