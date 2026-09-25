Ex-Senator’s Former Lover-Bodyguard Rampages in Her Home

My former Democrat-turned-independent senator from Arizona is once again in the news thanks to her scandalous ex-lover.

Earlier this year, I reported that Heather Ammel hit former Sen. Krysten Sinema with a “homewrecker” suit after Sinema’s sordid affair with Matthew Ammel, then her bodyguard, wrecked the Ammels’ marriage and harmed their three children. Matt Ammel seems to be descending faster and faster into insanity because he not only committed adultery with Sinema and then got addicted to psychedelics, but he also reportedly just broke into Sinema’s home and tried to drown dozens of paintings in her pool.

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12 News KPNX Arizona reported September 23 that court documents exposed the $200,000 worth of damage that Ammel did to Sinema’s Cave Creek home and belongings after breaking in when she wasn’t there. The court documents called two-timing Ammel Sinema’s “former boyfriend.”

KPNX confirmed the arrest of Ammel for his rampage. The actual break-in happened at the end of August, but Sinema reported it on September 3.

EXCLUSIVE: The former bodyguard accused of having an affair with former Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is facing felony charges for allegedly destroying over $200,000 worth of property at her home. @azfamily https://t.co/S9cbu5VL3c https://t.co/ANS8ykPiwY — Micaela Marshall (@MMarshallTV) September 24, 2026

Apparently, Ammel was trying to commit blackmail. He wanted Sinema to post a specific video message on social media, or he would destroy a painting every 10 minutes. Sinema said there would be no video message, so Ammel tossed 22 paintings in the pool. He now faces felony charges. Unfortunately for him, he can’t claim postpartum depression.

Deputies who responded to the home found multiple paintings in the pool and one of the paintings damaged with black spray paint. Sinema also accused Ammel of breaking multiple expensive bottles of alcohol. Court paperwork estimated the value of the paintings at $123,015, making the total amount of damage, including the paintings, over $200,000.

Security cameras caught Ammel committing the crime. I wonder if either he or Sinema ever stops to reflect on how incredibly stupid they were at many points in this expanding catastrophe? Are they capable of any self-examination, or do they each blame the other entirely?

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Sinema previously admitted in court that she and Ammel had sexual relations for the first time right after he also kissed her for the first time. Ammel has confessed that the affair continued into 2025, so it was pretty recent. Sinema also helped him get hooked on psychedelics, which could explain his erratic behavior. Heather Ammel found out about the affair when she accidentally read a message from Sinema to her husband while the latter was drunk.

From KPNX:

In the lawsuit filed in North Carolina under the "homewrecker law," Heather Ammel alleges Sinema knowingly interfered in the two’s marriage while he was employed as her bodyguard… North Carolina is one of a few states where a former spouse can sue a third party responsible for breaking up a marriage.

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Sinema has asserted that Heather shouldn’t win the suit not because she denies the charges, but because she claims she never had sex with Matt Ammel in North Carolina. This is the senator who used to pose as a #MeToo heroine.

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