The Chutzpah of This Guy! Mamdani Rebrands Himself As a Warrior Against Antisemitism

Antisemitism is skyrocketing, but never fear: a dynamic young politician has a wide-ranging new plan to confront it head-on and eradicate this scourge once and for all. This courageous young warrior for truth and justice is named… Zohran Mamdani.

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Yeah, really. AP reported Tuesday that New York City’s Marxist Muslim mayor, hitherto one of the most energetic and relentless purveyors of the hatred of Israel that has fueled antisemitism, “debuted a sweeping plan Tuesday to combat antisemitism and hate crimes against Jewish people in New York City, moving to assuage lingering concerns from critics who see his steadfast denunciations of Israel as antisemitic.”

Mamdani’s plan “includes increased security funding for synagogues, an increased focus on folding Jewish history into public school education, and a pledge to highlight important Jewish cultural and religious sites in the mayor's day-to-day governance of the city.” Hizzoner said that “the overarching goal of the initiative was to ‘confront the scourge of antisemitism now and in the future,’ noting that Jewish people make up only 12% of the city's population but are the victims of around half the city's reported hate crimes. ‘This is not only unacceptable, it's something we all have an obligation to change. And City Hall will lead the way.’”

The question for Mamdani is this: is it unacceptable that Jews are “only 12% of the city's population but are the victims of around half the city's reported hate crimes” because they should be the victims of fewer hate crimes, or more?

Of course, Mamdani would be enraged at anyone who asked him that question. After all, he just said that he wants to “confront the scourge of antisemitism now and in the future.” Still, it can’t be forgotten that he has been one of the chief drivers of that scourge. the AP, which is itself decidedly anti-Israel, notes Mamdani “has long been a vocal supporter of Palestinian civil rights and has accused the Israeli government of committing a genocide in Gaza.”

This is skillfully concealed bias, but it’s still bias nonetheless. To say that Mamdani is “a vocal supporter of Palestinian civil rights” is to cast him as a kind of Muslim Martin Luther King, fighting for the rights of a people who face harassment and discrimination. In reality, Israel does not deny Muslim Arabs any civil rights, and what AP and Mamdani consider to be denials of civil rights are actually security measures that are necessary in the face of the bloodthirsty Palestinian jihad.

And there is not and has been no genocide in Gaza, so Mamdani’s repeated insistence to the contrary is simply incitement to hatred of Israel and Jews, and his critics are exactly right when they say, as AP puts it, that “his heated rhetoric around the conflict has made Jewish people feel unsafe in the city.”

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And yet now Mamdani has unveiled this “forceful attempt to address concerns from the Jewish community over antisemitism, with Mamdani promising to ‘build a city where Jewish New Yorkers are not only safe but celebrated.’”

Yeah, no. Sorry, Zohran, but I don’t believe you. Mamdani has been too consistent and vocal a foe of Israel, and too slippery in his explanations of his stances, to be trusted now that he is sincerely acting with the best interests of Jewish New Yorkers at heart. the AP points out that Mamdani faced a barrage of criticism during his campaign last year after he declined to disavow the phrase ‘globalize the intifada,’ a slogan some see as a call to violence against Israeli civilians, though he did not use the phrase and later said he would discourage others from saying it.”

Related: Wow: Did Mamdani Just Drop the Mask About What He Really Thinks of 9/11?

That’s a fair enough summation, but in reality, it was worse than that. Mamdani complained that those who wanted him to disavow the phrase “globalize the intifada” were practicing censorship, and attempted to pose as a warrior for free speech. He blandly ignored the meaning of the phrase, which is a call for violence against Jews everywhere in the world. And now he is fighting against antisemitism? Pull my other leg.

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Mamdani, says the AP, “has also faced questions over a decision in June to skip an annual parade honoring Israel, which has long been a must-attend event for politicians in the city.” And he has repeatedly called for the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a warrant from the International Criminal Court, despite the fact that neither the U.S. nor Israel accepts the authority of that court, and a Muslim prosecutor trying to distract from his own scandals issued the arrest warrant.

So what’s Mamdani’s game? Why is he trying to rebrand himself as a warrior against antisemitism? Look at the calendar. The midterms are coming up fast, the insane socialist antisemitism of the Democrat Party, with Mamdani as its poster child, is a big issue. The mayor is doing his best to blunt the controversy. If voters know anything about Mamdani, they won’t fall for it.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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