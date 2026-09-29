Georgia Democrat Candidate and Drag Show Host Sentenced for Cruelty to Children

In 2021, Justin Grant Gillespie was working at a daycare center in Hull, Ga. At that time, he hit a five-year-old girl with a spatula on her lower back, hard enough to apparently leave a big red raised welt. What did she do to deserve this? The little girl told investigators that he was angry with her because she didn't want to take a nap.

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The girl's parents discovered the wound later in the day, contacted the local sheriff's office, and pressed charges. Gillespie claimed it was an "accident" and that he was on the phone and not paying attention to how close the little girl was to him while he was swinging a spatula around.

Investigators must have believed the little girl's story over Gillespie's because he was charged with child cruelty and battery. Last week, he was convicted of these felonies during a bench trial before Madison County Superior Court Judge Chris NeSmit. The judge sentenced him to seven years with two years to be served in a state prison.

Gillespie initially appeared for a jury trial but fired his attorney that same day and then retained another attorney. The judge gave him the option of a jury trial or a bench trial. He opted for the latter, which may have been part of his downfall.

According to Northern Circuit District Attorney Parks White, Gillespie was seen rolling his eyes in court while the little girl's family testified on her behalf. White also says that the judge took that into consideration while issuing the sentence.

Why am I telling you about this small-town crime story?

Because Gillespie, who is 41, also happened to be a Democrat candidate for Georgia's State Senate in the 47th District, which includes Madison, Clarke, Barrow and Jackson counties, as well as part of the University of Georgia campus. In May, Gillespie ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and would have challenged incumbent Republican Frank Ginn on the ballot in November. While he's basically now disqualified from running for office, it's possible his name will remain on the ballot.

A member of the Democrat Party abusing children? Shocking, I know. Here's something else that may come as no surprise: Gillespie was apparently involved with a local LGBTetc. organization and served as the co-host for an organization that put together drag queen shows and performances under the name "Jho." The Athens Showgirl Cabaret released the following statement on social media:

It has come to our attention that Jho (aka Justin Gillespie), a former cohost of our Athens Showgirl Cabaret drag shows, has been found guilty of child abuse. We are shocked and deeply saddened by this news. We were unaware of this situation and we’re all very shaken by it. We want to be unequivocal in stating that we condemn his actions in the strongest possible terms. ASC, Hendershot’s and Dead Beat Club are severing our associations with him, effective immediately. Hendershot’s, Dead Beat Club, and ASC exist to create a safe, welcoming, and joyful space for our performers and our community. The safety of children and vulnerable people is not something we take lightly.

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BREAKING: Justin Gillespie, a Democratic candidate for the GA State Senate and co-host of a drag queen organization, was CONVICTED of cruelty to children and battery.



He was sentenced to 7 years in prison, with two years in state prison.



Who could have guessed... pic.twitter.com/JFR31QMN2A — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 28, 2026

All I can say is that the left keeps showing us exactly who they are.

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