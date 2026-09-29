Jack Smith Spied on Thousands of Personal Checks to Trump, GOP Campaigns

Jack Smith, the unconstitutionally appointed Biden-era Department of Justice special counsel, seems to have been a one-man wrecking machine for Americans’ rights.

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We all know by now that Smith not only ran a completely egregious and corrupt lawfare campaign against Donald Trump, but also against literally hundreds of other Republicans, both individuals and organizations. It turns out Smith was likewise not content with going after GOP leadership, which is not exactly surprising either given the Biden administration’s widespread censorship of and arrests of ordinary Americans.

🚨 BREAKING: Records provided to Chairman @ChuckGrassley via whistleblower disclosure reveal Jack Smith and his team collected 4,782 personal checks from Americans nationwide who donated to Trump and Trump-aligned entities between September 2019 to August 2023. https://t.co/zNWs7PkpE7 — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) September 29, 2026

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) provided one more specific example of one of his constituents who came under Smith's surveillance:

An Iowan frm Osage donated $10 to Pres Trump



Jack Smith subpoeaned their personal check & handed their private info incl home address + bank info 2 the Biden DOJ/FBI



When runaway Democrat govt is in power IOWANS pay the price pic.twitter.com/cace4EDzJC — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 29, 2026

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) referred Smith to the Department of Justice for prosecution back in July, but so far there doesn’t seem to be any decisive action. Perhaps the newest revelations can galvanize the DOJ.

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Speaking of which, the Senate Judiciary Republicans also released the following on Tuesday:

📲 Messages obtained by Chairmen @ChuckGrassley and @SenRonJohnson show J.P. Cooney, one of Jack Smith's top prosecutors, advocated for repealing the Speech or Debate clause, which bars the executive branch from scooping up congressional communications.



Smith’s team went on to… pic.twitter.com/Cz1Ryoq5qs — Senate Judiciary Republicans (@SenJudiciaryGOP) September 29, 2026

And the reality is that Smith has been corrupt and underhanded for a very long time. Perhaps PJ Media readers remember how I exclusively broke details about Smith’s prosecutorial misconduct in the case of former Rep. Rick Renzi (R-Ariz.). The similarities between Smith’s misconduct against Renzi and against Trump were so striking that Donald Trump himself reacted to PJ Media’s exclusives.

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It’s amazing how much of our taxpayer dollars went to fund our own persecution under the Biden administration. Smith paid up to $20,000 for confidential human sources in his corrupt cases.

Smith not only targeted Republicans, but he also protected Democrats. There is evidence that he killed charges against former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) over the latter’s dangerous ties to communist China and shielded the Biden crime family. In short, Smith orchestrated a vast Orwellian apparatus designed specifically to enforce blatant injustice on all opponents of the Biden administration while applying no legal consequences to the crimes of Democrats.

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