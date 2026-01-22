How Much Did Jack Smith Pay to ‘Confidential Human Sources’?

Did Biden Justice Department attack dog and unconstitutionally appointed Special Counsel Jack Smith spend tens of millions of dollars to bribe “confidential human sources”?

Smith, who became infamous for targeting Donald Trump and the entirety of the GOP political apparatus in shady surveillance and rigged trials, testified at a House of Representatives hearing today. A recent revelation that Smith paid out $20,000 to a confidential human source (CHS) shocked Americans and caused Trump to call for Smith to serve prison time, but it appears that might have been just a drop in the bucket.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) pressed Smith during the hearing, asking: “How much of that $35 million of taxpayer money did you give to confidential human sources?” Instead of clarifying or denying, Smith sat in silence for a few moments before producing a panicked “...uh....” That is quite a disturbing response. What exactly is Smith hiding?

🚨HOLY COW



Jim Jordan: "How much of that $35 million of taxpayer money did you give to confidential human sources?"



Jack Smith: "....uh...."



Jordan: "We know you gave $20k to someone. It just got reported last week."



[...]



Jordan: "Who's the source?"



Smith: "I do not know… pic.twitter.com/rAZTsU6xuF — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2026

Jordan referred to the $20,000 payout and again asked Smith about other payouts, but Smith stubbornly evaded the question, refusing to state how much of the $35 million went to CHSs. It was painfully obvious he didn’t want to shed any light on the issue.

At last, Jordan accepted Smith’s change of subject and went so far as to ask about the $20,000 recipient, “Who's the source?” Smith stammered, “I do not know the identity of the source.” The congressman asked, “How many other payments went to this source or other sources?” Smith stumbled, “As I sit here, I do not know the answer to that question.” Ultimately, as you can see for yourself, Smith wouldn’t share any information other than that the source in question supposedly reviewed video.

Jordan emphasized, “$35 million and you're giving money to people — the country doesn't know who they are and you're giving their hard-earned money to these folks?” He challenged Smith, “Why did you have to pay people for information when you could subpoena them and get it?” Why indeed?

How many people suffered false accusations from corrupted witnesses? Former Rep. Rick Renzi (R-Ariz.), in an exclusive interview with PJ Media back in 2023, accused Smith of using underhanded tactics, including a witness payoff scheme and the illegal wiretapping of phones, to secure his conviction. Smith also used illegal wiretaps to target Trump.

Therefore, we know evidence indicated Smith bribed and corrupted a witness in at least one high-profile case. Now, it seems that is his ordinary modus operandi, and God knows how many times he has put it into practice. This cries out for further investigation and exposure.

Last year, the American people learned that Smith had actually targeted the entirety of Republican leadership with his vast spying network. It was nothing short of a mass campaign against the opposition party to the administration then in office (Biden-Harris).

