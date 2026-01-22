Meta’s artificial intelligence chatbot claims that the World Economic Forum (WEF) is not a promoter of dictatorial or terrorist forms of government, despite ample evidence to the contrary.

WEF regularly hosts conferences in Communist China and praises the government there, despite the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) ongoing ethnic genocide, religious and political persecution, mass censorship, and other human rights abuses. WEF also promotes representatives of terror-sponsoring governments and entities like the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the Qatari regime. Beyond that, WEF has laid out a plan for the future that is decidedly dictatorial and Orwellian. I think it is pretty safe to say that MetaAI gave an incorrect response.

I asked Meta AI first, “Does the World Economic Forum promote authoritarianism and terror-sponsoring governments?” The chatbot promptly replied:

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is a neutral international organization that focuses on global economic and social issues. It has been criticized by some for its influence and policies, but there's no conclusured evidence to support claims of promoting authoritarianism or terror-sponsoring governments. The WEF's stated mission is to improve the state of the world through public-private cooperation. Would you like more info on its activities or specific criticisms?

Meta AI ended with a smiley face emoji. I guess programmers never gave Meta AI the WEF article “Welcome to 2030: I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better.”

Just to be sure there was no confusion, I asked a clarifying question: “Is promoting the Chinese government or the Qatari government not promoting authoritarianism and terrorism?”

MetaAI answered:

The World Economic Forum (WEF) engages with various governments, including China and Qatar, to discuss global economic and social issues. The WEF's interactions with governments don't necessarily imply endorsement of their policies. If you're looking for info on specific collaborations or initiatives, I can try to help.

Instead of trying to dig accurate information out of Meta AI, let’s just look at the facts.

WEF is partnered with more than 40 CCP-controlled entities, and last year held its summer conference, arrogantly titled the Annual Meeting of the New Champions, in Tianjin, China. This WEF summer conference also took place in China in 2024, 2023, 2021, 2018, and — well, to be honest, that conference is always in China. WEF loves to go party with the genocidal CCP.

It even regularly promotes the lie that China is “going green.” Naturally, WEF always makes some top CCP official an honored and featured speaker at its January Davos conferences. This year, it was Vice Premier He Lifeng. The CCP is the worst genocidal regime in all of history, but that seems a recommendation to WEF.

Speaking of genocide, representatives of regimes that support genocide of Jews were featured at Davos this year. The Invest Qatar Pavilion is at Davos, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani used his featured interview at the conference to make false accusations against Israel and show support for the Islamic regime in Iran that just massacred many thousands of protesters. The Qatari regime is a major sponsor of terrorist groups around the world, including Hamas. Al Thani told WEF he wants the PA to rule Gaza, which is concerning, considering that the PA has increased its pay-for-slay outlays to reward terrorism.

Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa participated in the opening of the Davos conference. The PA continues to give hundreds of millions of dollars to terrorists who kill Israelis and last year invited Hamas to unify with it.

Now if only Donald Trump would realize that his Gaza ‘Board of Peace’ will likewise not succeed with such evil regimes as Vietnam, Jordan, Pakistan, Turkey, and Qatar on it…

