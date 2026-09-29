Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Refocuses on the Murdered Children As New Trial Starts

Lindsay Clancy, the woman who fully admitted to strangling her children but claimed she was perfectly justified because she was depressed at the time, is starting her new trial on September 29. On the eve of this trial, the brave man was the only holdout for justice in the last trial tried to refocus everyone’s attention on the “angels,” the slaughtered children.

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Cora, Dawson, and Callan are the true victims of this case, as they died horrific deaths at the hands of their own mother through no fault of their own. We could also acknowledge the suffering of the father, Patrick, who came home from buying his wife supper to find his children’s bodies in the basement (read his heartbreaking 911 call here). And holdout juror Michael Desronvil has had to find a new home and a lawyer after mobs of deranged women and Lindsay’s attorney Kevin Reddington mounted a vile campaign against him.

This is who Lindsay Clancy murdered. Her own kids. Cora, Dawson, and Callan. Say their names. https://t.co/jsfklIQNen — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) August 22, 2026

Desronvil finally released a video statement to Fox News this week to emphasize that instead of shedding tears over Lindsay or ranting about feminism, Americans should be thinking primarily about the Clancy children.

EXCLUSIVE: The juror at the center of the Lindsay Clancy mistrial controversy is breaking his silence for the first time in video exclusively obtained by 'Hannity,' but says the attention should be on the three children whose deaths were at the heart of the case.



“I know the… pic.twitter.com/Agng8axStt — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 29, 2026

Related: Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Declines to Be in the ‘Circus’ As New Trial Opens

Desronvil introduced himself as the “lone juror” and urged, “I know the whole focus has been on me, but we want to reel everything back and put the focus on the three angels… the ones that can't speak for themselves, the ones that can't defend themselves, and the ones that can't fight the battles.” He was referring, of course, to Cora (5), Dawson (3), and Callan (8 months).

Heartbreaking: Patrick Clancy describes his four days with baby Callan after his siblings were murdered https://t.co/soDGvbtRJ0 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) September 20, 2026

Desronvil also tried to counter the flood of propaganda against him by relating some facts about his background. “A little bit about me. I want to thank God for my Catholic faith. I want to thank God for blessing me with the ability to love my daughter. And foremost, I would like to thank everyone, every individual, that ha[s] support[ed] me throughout this difficult situation.”

He assured his well-wishers, “Your prayers, your emotional support, your psychological support, is tremendous to my heart, that I feel, that I sense, that I know. I do want to thank you from the bottom of my heart. Thank you.”

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The problem is that Massachusetts Democrats deliberately framed their law so that, as Dr. Robert Malone put it, “a person can kill someone, successfully claim insanity, and never serve a prison sentence for the killing. Ever.” One of the harpies on the jury — which, by the way, was full of women who have admitted to violating Massachusetts jury rules on no outside influence or outside agenda — whined that Desronvil “had the hardest time getting over the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.” You know, the main fact of the case, the one that everyone should have found insuperable.

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