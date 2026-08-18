Did Jack Smith Kill Any Swalwell Charges Over China Scandal?

It appears that the man responsible for scuttling charges against former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) was the same man who conducted the Biden administration witch hunt against Donald Trump.

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The Trump administration declassified documents that showed the FBI actually knew Swalwell had been hooking up with Chinese spy Christine Fang and illegally promising internships in exchange for campaign donations from foreign sources back in 2014. Yet the FBI did not proceed with holding Swalwell to account. Investigative journalist Catherine Herridge believes that she knows why:

FBI SWALWELL RECORDS: THE JACK SMITH CONNECTION



Jack Smith was the POC (point of contact) as head of @TheJusticeDept Public Integrity Unit 2010-2015.



Smith would later be elevated to Special Counsel in Trump probes.



No charges against @ericswalwell

His lawyer called the… pic.twitter.com/s1VoMJKSQs — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 18, 2026

Jack Smith is most infamous for his biased campaign targeting Donald Trump while unconstitutionally serving as a special counsel at the Biden Department of Justice. But Smith has spent years conducting partisan lawfare. Some of you might remember my exclusive interviews with former Rep. Rick Renzi (R-Ariz.), another victim of Smith’s vicious tactics. And while Smith would use practically any means to go after Republicans, he seems also to have protected Democrats.

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Swalwell was apparently breaking laws on contributions and donations from foreign nationals with his internship trade-off scheme. But the Department of Justice wasn’t interested in going after him. He was a Democrat, and Democrat politicians usually get away with almost everything. It took years of sex scandals until Swalwell finally resigned from Congress this year. Smith has made it abundantly clear that his standard of justice is completely warped and that he will trump up charges (pun intended) against certain targets, but ignore overwhelming evidence against others.

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Both Renzi and Trump, for example, seem to have been victims of witness payoff schemes that Smith orchestrated. In fact, congressional GOP investigation indicates that Smith was spending up to tens of millions of dollars on confidential human sources. Nor were his activities limited to a handful of individuals. Smith spied on over 40 members of Congress and practically the entirety of GOP leadership, covering hundreds of individuals and organizations. He was the Democrats’ ultimate attack dog.

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As former DOJ official Jeff Clark sarcastically commented, “Oh shocker, it was Jack Smith when he was at the DOJ Public Integrity Section who was not interested in prosecuting Swalwell of Fang Fang fame. But yes, mainstream media, by all means continue to propagate the myth that Jack Smith was not partisan against Trump.” Fortunately, in the eyes of the American people, Smith has lost all credibility.

But the question remains as to whether Swalwell and Smith will ever end up in court and facing jail time. It is not enough merely to know that these people are incredibly corrupt; there needs to be accountability if others are not to follow in their footsteps.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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