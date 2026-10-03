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The Very Real Danger of Abdul El-Sayed

Kevin Downey Jr. Follow @kdjradioshow
Oct 03, 2026 5:20 PM
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The Very Real Danger of Abdul El-Sayed
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Jordan Domingue, a former Marine, was the top security official for Michigan Democratic Party Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed until January 2026, when he resigned due to El-Sayed's dangerous antisemitic views. Then Domingue began to talk.

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FACT-O-RAMA! It's rare for a campaign insider to walk away from a candidate and reveal inside secrets.

Domingue spent more than ten years working in the State Department and as an overseas security professional. He was an El-Sayed gospeller, and worked on El-Sayed's failed 2018 gubernatorial bid.

When Domingue resigned, he was offered a cash settlement to keep his mouth shut about what he had seen and heard while working for El-Sayed. 

“I wanted to warn people about Abdul, but it wouldn’t be right to do so after taking their money and breaking a commitment that I would’ve signed,” Domingue claimed, as per an exclusive article in the Michigan Enjoyer.

Domingue discussed a conversation between him and El-Sayed about how removing funding for Israel's Iron Dome could result in a high cost in civilian lives, as large apartment buildings could come crashing down after missile attacks. Domingue claims El-Sayed was indifferent to the potential human suffering, and clung to his belief that defunding the dome was a groovy idea.

FACT-O-RAMA! Even the darling of the DSA, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, voted against defunding the dome. The DSA withrew their support of AOC in July 2025 for not hating the Jews enough.

Domingue claims he tried to "steer El-Sayed away from these bad positions, and thought they were just ignorant and ill-informed," and even referred to him as a political "chameleon."

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Domingue stated that El-Sayed has a bromance with an alleged comedian from Dearborn, Mich., named Amer Zahr, who loves himself some terrorists:

You can watch Zahr suck up to Hamas and Hezbollah, and bomb at the same time.

FACT-O-RAMA! I meant "bomb" as in not getting laughs on stage, and not the traditional use of the word when discussing Muslim terrorists.

And then there is the problem of El-Sayed's sismance with America-hater Hassan Piker:

Piker and El-Sayed spend a lot of time together.

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Piker is known for such "hits" as:

  • "America deserved 9/11."
  • "Mao Zedong is one of the great leaders of this world, okay? A man who changed the entire universe, the entire planet."

And who could forget this classic: (language warning):

HIDDEN MEANING-O-RAMA! Piker uses the word "f**k," but I kinda, sorta think he means rape, judging by the 250,000 English women and young girls who were sexually assaulted in the UK.

     Related: New Inquiry Reveals the Terrifying Truth About Muslim Atrocities Against UK Girls and Women

Check out this largely ignored "news" site from Michigan as it tries to whitewash El-Sayed's statement about defunding the police, which he totally did say.


PINKO-RAMA! Mao killed about 65 million of his own people.

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El-Sayed has allegedly taken $15 million from associates of the Democrats' favorite pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. He also hoovered $9,000 per month from Wayne County, Mich. for "consulting fees" a mere six days after declaring his candidacy for the Senate. He raked in a total of $72,000.

DSA candidates Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez are expected to easily win their congressional races in November, along with AOC and Reshida Tlaib (D-Mich.). Adding El-Sayed to the Senate would be a monumental mistake that could affect the history of the United States, and not in a happy way.

The good news is this: We the People are waking up to the threats that El-Sayed poses, or as I will call him, the "weak of Arabia."

SLAP ON THE BACK-O-RAMA! I just made up the "weak of Arabia" and I kinda like it. Let's see if I can make it go viral!

Please retweet!

As the November elections draw nearer, we are learning more and more about the real El-Sayed:

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For auto workers in and near Detroit, voting for El-Sayed is a fast lane to the unemployment line:

The polls typically lean pro-Democrat and, lately, have been wildly off-base. That said, the Republican candidate for Senate, Mike Rogers, appears to be gaining in some polls.

Then there is this piece by Glenn Beck, which does a deep dive into Michigan's polls and what is really happening.

Michigan can keep a communist out of the Senate. Let's hope Michiganders do just that. I feel pretty good about Rogers' chances, and I grew up in Detroit.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining PJ Media VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN

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