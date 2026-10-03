The Very Real Danger of Abdul El-Sayed

Jordan Domingue, a former Marine, was the top security official for Michigan Democratic Party Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed until January 2026, when he resigned due to El-Sayed's dangerous antisemitic views. Then Domingue began to talk.
FACT-O-RAMA! It's rare for a campaign insider to walk away from a candidate and reveal inside secrets.
Domingue spent more than ten years working in the State Department and as an overseas security professional. He was an El-Sayed gospeller, and worked on El-Sayed's failed 2018 gubernatorial bid.
When Domingue resigned, he was offered a cash settlement to keep his mouth shut about what he had seen and heard while working for El-Sayed.
“I wanted to warn people about Abdul, but it wouldn’t be right to do so after taking their money and breaking a commitment that I would’ve signed,” Domingue claimed, as per an exclusive article in the Michigan Enjoyer.
Domingue discussed a conversation between him and El-Sayed about how removing funding for Israel's Iron Dome could result in a high cost in civilian lives, as large apartment buildings could come crashing down after missile attacks. Domingue claims El-Sayed was indifferent to the potential human suffering, and clung to his belief that defunding the dome was a groovy idea.
FACT-O-RAMA! Even the darling of the DSA, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, voted against defunding the dome. The DSA withrew their support of AOC in July 2025 for not hating the Jews enough.
Domingue claims he tried to "steer El-Sayed away from these bad positions, and thought they were just ignorant and ill-informed," and even referred to him as a political "chameleon."
🚨 WOW! Republicans just dropped this BRUTAL ad against Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El Sayed (D)— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 5, 2026
"Abdul-Rahman Mohammed El Sayed: the most radical Senate candidate in America."
"El Sayed pledged support for the leader of the Muslim brotherhood — a designated FOREIGN… pic.twitter.com/qjFeL7HIMl
Domingue stated that El-Sayed has a bromance with an alleged comedian from Dearborn, Mich., named Amer Zahr, who loves himself some terrorists:
My two Palestine Valentines.— Amer Zahr (@AmerZahr) February 14, 2021
Fatima, Leila... Will you marry me?#PalestineValentine pic.twitter.com/ArJewUOMcx
You can watch Zahr suck up to Hamas and Hezbollah, and bomb at the same time.
FACT-O-RAMA! I meant "bomb" as in not getting laughs on stage, and not the traditional use of the word when discussing Muslim terrorists.
And then there is the problem of El-Sayed's sismance with America-hater Hassan Piker:
BREAKING: An Abdul El-Sayed supporter said voters are “stupid” and the best way to win is to hide the truth.— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 5, 2026
Abdul El-Sayed and Hasan Piker nodded in agreement.
“The encouraging thing is that people are stupid.” pic.twitter.com/bEEkL1poaq
Piker and El-Sayed spend a lot of time together.
They campaign together. They stream together. They want to destroy America together.— Senate Republicans (@NRSC) September 18, 2026
Abdul El-Sayed and Hasan Piker are a socialist package deal. pic.twitter.com/YXvs2wxfrL
Piker is known for such "hits" as:
- "America deserved 9/11."
- "Mao Zedong is one of the great leaders of this world, okay? A man who changed the entire universe, the entire planet."
And who could forget this classic: (language warning):
"We're Gonna DESTROY The White Race, B*tch!"— Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) September 30, 2026
Democrat darling and Abdul El-Sayed cheerleader Hasan Piker makes NO bones about what the overall plan is for America:
"We're gonna keep bringing in immigrants into this country on purpose. Just so they can f*ck your sister, and then… pic.twitter.com/KG925lfPlf
HIDDEN MEANING-O-RAMA! Piker uses the word "f**k," but I kinda, sorta think he means rape, judging by the 250,000 English women and young girls who were sexually assaulted in the UK.
Related: New Inquiry Reveals the Terrifying Truth About Muslim Atrocities Against UK Girls and Women
Check out this largely ignored "news" site from Michigan as it tries to whitewash El-Sayed's statement about defunding the police, which he totally did say.
🚨🚨BREAKING: Abdul’s sister confirms what we’ve been saying: Abdul is lying to voters about his views and positions to get elected.— Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) September 24, 2026
We can’t trust Abdul El-Sayed. He’s a liar who will say anything to anyone to get elected.
We deserve better. pic.twitter.com/LMVcqgNBUl
PINKO-RAMA! Mao killed about 65 million of his own people.
El-Sayed has allegedly taken $15 million from associates of the Democrats' favorite pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. He also hoovered $9,000 per month from Wayne County, Mich. for "consulting fees" a mere six days after declaring his candidacy for the Senate. He raked in a total of $72,000.
Abdul El-Sayed can never, ever be a U.S. Senator.— Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 2, 2026
Take it from Iman, whose family fled from oppression in Iran to find freedom. He and his family deserve better than someone connected to the Muslim Brotherhood and Al-Qaeda. They deserve someone who stands up to the IRGC, not… pic.twitter.com/Z1pOBVXWVK
DSA candidates Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez are expected to easily win their congressional races in November, along with AOC and Reshida Tlaib (D-Mich.). Adding El-Sayed to the Senate would be a monumental mistake that could affect the history of the United States, and not in a happy way.
The good news is this: We the People are waking up to the threats that El-Sayed poses, or as I will call him, the "weak of Arabia."
SLAP ON THE BACK-O-RAMA! I just made up the "weak of Arabia" and I kinda like it. Let's see if I can make it go viral!
Please retweet!
El Sayed, the "weak of Arabia!" pic.twitter.com/ZaeTE1PGXp— The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) October 3, 2026
As the November elections draw nearer, we are learning more and more about the real El-Sayed:
🚨 HOLY CRAP!!— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 5, 2026
The witness just exposed that Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El Sayed (D) is connected to TERRORISTS and the MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD
"I look at the connections that his father-in-law, Jukaku Tayeb, has TWO brotherhood-linked groups."
"This includes being the… pic.twitter.com/soqT5TuvfD
For auto workers in and near Detroit, voting for El-Sayed is a fast lane to the unemployment line:
El Sayed, the "weak of Arabia!" pic.twitter.com/ZaeTE1PGXp— The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) October 3, 2026
The polls typically lean pro-Democrat and, lately, have been wildly off-base. That said, the Republican candidate for Senate, Mike Rogers, appears to be gaining in some polls.
Then there is this piece by Glenn Beck, which does a deep dive into Michigan's polls and what is really happening.
Michigan can keep a communist out of the Senate. Let's hope Michiganders do just that. I feel pretty good about Rogers' chances, and I grew up in Detroit.
Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.
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