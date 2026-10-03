The Very Real Danger of Abdul El-Sayed

Jordan Domingue, a former Marine, was the top security official for Michigan Democratic Party Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed until January 2026, when he resigned due to El-Sayed's dangerous antisemitic views. Then Domingue began to talk.

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FACT-O-RAMA! It's rare for a campaign insider to walk away from a candidate and reveal inside secrets.

Domingue spent more than ten years working in the State Department and as an overseas security professional. He was an El-Sayed gospeller, and worked on El-Sayed's failed 2018 gubernatorial bid.

When Domingue resigned, he was offered a cash settlement to keep his mouth shut about what he had seen and heard while working for El-Sayed.

“I wanted to warn people about Abdul, but it wouldn’t be right to do so after taking their money and breaking a commitment that I would’ve signed,” Domingue claimed, as per an exclusive article in the Michigan Enjoyer.

Domingue discussed a conversation between him and El-Sayed about how removing funding for Israel's Iron Dome could result in a high cost in civilian lives, as large apartment buildings could come crashing down after missile attacks. Domingue claims El-Sayed was indifferent to the potential human suffering, and clung to his belief that defunding the dome was a groovy idea.

FACT-O-RAMA! Even the darling of the DSA, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, voted against defunding the dome. The DSA withrew their support of AOC in July 2025 for not hating the Jews enough.

Domingue claims he tried to "steer El-Sayed away from these bad positions, and thought they were just ignorant and ill-informed," and even referred to him as a political "chameleon."

🚨 WOW! Republicans just dropped this BRUTAL ad against Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El Sayed (D)



"Abdul-Rahman Mohammed El Sayed: the most radical Senate candidate in America."



"El Sayed pledged support for the leader of the Muslim brotherhood — a designated FOREIGN… pic.twitter.com/qjFeL7HIMl — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 5, 2026

Domingue stated that El-Sayed has a bromance with an alleged comedian from Dearborn, Mich., named Amer Zahr, who loves himself some terrorists:

My two Palestine Valentines.

Fatima, Leila... Will you marry me?#PalestineValentine pic.twitter.com/ArJewUOMcx — Amer Zahr (@AmerZahr) February 14, 2021

You can watch Zahr suck up to Hamas and Hezbollah, and bomb at the same time.

FACT-O-RAMA! I meant "bomb" as in not getting laughs on stage, and not the traditional use of the word when discussing Muslim terrorists.

And then there is the problem of El-Sayed's sismance with America-hater Hassan Piker:

BREAKING: An Abdul El-Sayed supporter said voters are “stupid” and the best way to win is to hide the truth.



Abdul El-Sayed and Hasan Piker nodded in agreement.



“The encouraging thing is that people are stupid.” pic.twitter.com/bEEkL1poaq — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 5, 2026

Piker and El-Sayed spend a lot of time together.

They campaign together. They stream together. They want to destroy America together.



Abdul El-Sayed and Hasan Piker are a socialist package deal. pic.twitter.com/YXvs2wxfrL — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) September 18, 2026

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Piker is known for such "hits" as:

"America deserved 9/11."

"Mao Zedong is one of the great leaders of this world, okay? A man who changed the entire universe, the entire planet."

And who could forget this classic: (language warning):

"We're Gonna DESTROY The White Race, B*tch!"



Democrat darling and Abdul El-Sayed cheerleader Hasan Piker makes NO bones about what the overall plan is for America:



"We're gonna keep bringing in immigrants into this country on purpose. Just so they can f*ck your sister, and then… pic.twitter.com/KG925lfPlf — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) September 30, 2026

HIDDEN MEANING-O-RAMA! Piker uses the word "f**k," but I kinda, sorta think he means rape, judging by the 250,000 English women and young girls who were sexually assaulted in the UK.

Related: New Inquiry Reveals the Terrifying Truth About Muslim Atrocities Against UK Girls and Women

Check out this largely ignored "news" site from Michigan as it tries to whitewash El-Sayed's statement about defunding the police, which he totally did say.

🚨🚨BREAKING: Abdul’s sister confirms what we’ve been saying: Abdul is lying to voters about his views and positions to get elected.



We can’t trust Abdul El-Sayed. He’s a liar who will say anything to anyone to get elected.



We deserve better. pic.twitter.com/LMVcqgNBUl — Democrats For Mike Rogers (@DemsForMike) September 24, 2026





PINKO-RAMA! Mao killed about 65 million of his own people.

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El-Sayed has allegedly taken $15 million from associates of the Democrats' favorite pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein. He also hoovered $9,000 per month from Wayne County, Mich. for "consulting fees" a mere six days after declaring his candidacy for the Senate. He raked in a total of $72,000.

Abdul El-Sayed can never, ever be a U.S. Senator.



Take it from Iman, whose family fled from oppression in Iran to find freedom. He and his family deserve better than someone connected to the Muslim Brotherhood and Al-Qaeda. They deserve someone who stands up to the IRGC, not… pic.twitter.com/Z1pOBVXWVK — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersForMI) October 2, 2026

DSA candidates Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez are expected to easily win their congressional races in November, along with AOC and Reshida Tlaib (D-Mich.). Adding El-Sayed to the Senate would be a monumental mistake that could affect the history of the United States, and not in a happy way.

The good news is this: We the People are waking up to the threats that El-Sayed poses, or as I will call him, the "weak of Arabia."

SLAP ON THE BACK-O-RAMA! I just made up the "weak of Arabia" and I kinda like it. Let's see if I can make it go viral!

Please retweet!

El Sayed, the "weak of Arabia!" pic.twitter.com/ZaeTE1PGXp — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) October 3, 2026

As the November elections draw nearer, we are learning more and more about the real El-Sayed:

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🚨 HOLY CRAP!!



The witness just exposed that Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El Sayed (D) is connected to TERRORISTS and the MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD



"I look at the connections that his father-in-law, Jukaku Tayeb, has TWO brotherhood-linked groups."



"This includes being the… pic.twitter.com/soqT5TuvfD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 5, 2026

For auto workers in and near Detroit, voting for El-Sayed is a fast lane to the unemployment line:

El Sayed, the "weak of Arabia!" pic.twitter.com/ZaeTE1PGXp — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) October 3, 2026

The polls typically lean pro-Democrat and, lately, have been wildly off-base. That said, the Republican candidate for Senate, Mike Rogers, appears to be gaining in some polls.

Then there is this piece by Glenn Beck, which does a deep dive into Michigan's polls and what is really happening.

Michigan can keep a communist out of the Senate. Let's hope Michiganders do just that. I feel pretty good about Rogers' chances, and I grew up in Detroit.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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