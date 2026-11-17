“No matter how great a fighter is,” warned legendary boxing trainer Angelo Dundee, “he always has flaws.” His fighter — Muhammad Ali — struggled with hooks. Henry Cooper and Joe Frazier both scored knockdowns by catching him flush.

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But forget about hooks: Ali’s fatal flaw was his unwillingness to walk away. He’s the poster child for overstaying his welcome, losing three of his final four fights, finally retiring at age 39, and spending his 60s and 70s in Parkinson’s-induced silence. The same stubborn self-belief that propelled him to the top of the mountain was, alas, his undoing.

It also made him easy prey for fraudsters: All they had to do was appeal to his ego. Ali wasted obscene gobs of money on vanity projects and entourages. He later admitted, “I gave most of my money away. I gave away more than I have.”

Both in the ring and outside of it, Ali paid a horrific price when he got EXACTLY what he wanted.

Like romance novelist Lisa Kleypas said, “Seduction is merely encouraging a man to do something he already wants to do.” It’s when desire meets opportunity.

And when our dreams come true.

Which is why honeypot/honeytrap operations are individualized: Some folks are straight, and some are gay. Some are vanilla, and some are kinky. Hey, some folks don’t care about sex at all — but would sell their children into bondage for money and power. Different strokes for different folks.

Because it’s not literally honey.

Honeypot schemes are the rage today. The Nvidia sex scandal has pushed the idea into the public consciousness, and it’s unlikely to go away. There’s something about it that’s deeply titillating.

Getcha popcorn ready!

Yet it's also unnerving. Everyone has desires — and moments of weakness. We all know that the right “honey” at the right time could bring anyone to his knees. Including you and me.

Because it’s not literally honey — and everyone has a sweet tooth.

It also beckons the irresistible question: How could Donald Trump honeytrap the Democratic Party?

We’re still in a post-midterm fog, and the donkeys are on the march. Forget about Pamplona and the Running of the Bulls — D.C. is months away from the stampede of jackasses.

The Democrats are on cloud nine: FINALLY, America has rejected that evil orange monster! FINALLY, the voters have come to their senses! FINALLY, the age of MAGA is over!

And more importantly, Democrats are excited about 2028: The midterms were just the appetizer. Abdul El-Sayed winning Michigan and James Talarico winning Texas were harbingers of the next great pendulum swing — which will culminate with the Democrats taking over the House, Senate, and White House.

Then they’ll remake the Supreme Court and fulfill their mission to fundamentally transform America.

So they’re dripping with ambition, throwing confetti in the air, and wearing their hearts on their sleeves. Well, good: Let ‘em think big. Let ‘em focus on satiating their desires.

It’ll make them easy marks.

“No one can resist the pull of a secret desire that has come to life before their eyes,” advised Robert Greene, author of The Art of Seduction. The heart wants what the heart wants. And when it appears, it’s awfully hard to say no.

We’re emotional creatures. We believe we deserve something special. (Especially when we’re on top of the world.)

The key, then, is to weaponize the Democrats’ secret biases and desires — and trap them in their chosen honey.

Fortunately, I’ve got a few ideas on how the GOP could stir the honeypot.

Group 1: DSA socialists

How to Honeytrap: Pitch AI as a vehicle for socialism

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Socialist dreams run on capitalist dollars. That’s the paradox: Socialism can’t fund its own utopia, because it’s an inefficient, dysfunctional economic model.

Socialism needs capitalism to underwrite its bills. And it’s a yuuuge bill: The DSA agenda would cost roughly $200 trillion. Even DSA true-believers realize there’s not enough money to fund EVERYTHING on their wish list.

But if AI delivers what the techies promise, there could be.

“I think, by far, the most likely outcome [of AI] is an age of abundance,” promised Elon Musk. He envisions a world so prosperous, the government would mail every American “HIGH INCOME” (all caps) checks:

Universal HIGH INCOME via checks issued by the Federal government is the best way to deal with unemployment caused by AI. AI/robotics will produce goods & services far in excess of the increase in the money supply, so there will not be inflation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2026

Do I believe Mr. Musk? Nah, not really.

But if I were a DSA activist who yearned to live in a socialist world, it’d sure look like delicious honey!

America’s economic health is tied to the AI industry. If it’s a bubble, we’re headed for a recession, and there won’t be enough money for anything. But if AI delivers as Musk predicted, we’ll have unparalleled prosperity.

In fact, we’d have more than enough money for every goofy socialist pipe dream!

The DSA movement is less about economics and more about class envy, income inequality, affordability, and (most of all) people wanting free stuff. Pitching AI as the ultimate solution — and free “HIGH INCOME” government checks as a realistic possibility — would make socialist heads spin.

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They must embrace short-term capitalism, or they’ll never get long-term socialism.

Group 2: Liberal “mean girls” (unmarried women, feminists, fatties)

How to Honeytrap: Give 'em a nice, sweet, pretty girl to hate

Nothing makes “mean girls” happier than utterly disemboweling a girl who’s WAY better-looking than they are. And if she’s super-pretty, super-smart, and super-sweet, that’s when the claws REALLY come out.

“Mean girls” metabolize jealousy like Popeye metabolizes spinach. It’s the source of their evil power.

Which means, if Donald Trump appoints a young, beautiful, sweetheart to serve as his next press secretary, left-wing “mean girls” will go absolutely berserk, attacking her unmercifully.

Don’t pick another Mar-a-Lago blonde. Pick the sweetest girly-girl who’s actually capable of doing the job. (Bonus points if her voice is soft and vulnerable, like that lady in the Police Academy movies.) But above all else, make sure she’s a hottie.

Being attractive is non-negotiable, because it’s what makes this honey irresistible.

We’re gonna hang the world’s most tempting piñata for “mean girls” to smash — and then let ‘em bash it to bits.

In public. While all the voters are watching.

Because what “mean girls” see as a piñata, everyone else will see as a sweetheart. Voters will be shocked and appalled by the cruelty of crazy cat ladies. They’ll look like menopausal monsters.

Especially when our honey is so sweet and sympathetic.

Group 3: Muslims and Islamists

How to Honeytrap: Create a domestic Abraham Accords

Demographics and destiny are joined at the hip; the former shapes the latter. And in the years since 9/11, America’s Muslim population has more than doubled. In key states like Michigan, the Muslim vote is vital.

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We could try to tempt them with the classics and steer straight into antisemitism, but the Democrats have a stranglehold on the Jew-hating marketplace. (And honestly? They’re better at it, too. It’d be like trying to open an indie hamburger stand next door to a McDonald’s.)

Besides, at this point, the antisemitic honey has lost its novelty. Too much honey and not enough bellies.

But what the Republican Party can offer Muslim voters is something even better than Jew-hatred: legitimacy.

We can welcome Muslims into our national fabric.

According to Scripture, Abraham had two sons, Ishmael and Isaac. Ishmael and his mother, Hagar, were kicked out, and he became the father of Arabs. Isaac stayed and became the father of the Jews. That's why DSA members believe that if Abraham’s government had offered better childcare, 3,000 years of conflict could’ve been avoided. (I assume.)

Either way, Abraham connects Jews, Muslims, and Christians: All three follow Abrahamic faiths.

That's why President Donald Trump was so clever when he named his landmark Middle East peace treaty the Abraham Accords. The name itself was unifying.

Why not an Abraham Accords here in the heartland?

Religious Christians, Jews, and Muslims are outcasts in a secular world. Our values are mocked, and our beliefs are ridiculed. Left-wingers roll their eyes when we worry about our children’s safety — and then attack us with the Alphabet Mafia.

In many ways, we’re natural allies.

So I’d offer a domestic version of the Abraham Accords: Five pillars that unify religious Christians, Muslims, and Jews.

For example:

Vouchers for religious/private schools Parental consent is required for LGBTQ “education” Ban on restrictions of halal/kosher food (already an issue in Europe) Local restrictions on intoxicants (alcohol, marijuana) in public places Promotion of pro-life, pro-family values

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Will every religious Muslim agree to it? Nope. Nor will every religious Jew or religious Christian.

But enough of ‘em will for the honeytrap to work.

Group 4: The podcast bros

How to Honeytrap: The government transparency project

In 2024, the podcast bros were Team Trump. Two years later, they were cheerleading the blue wave. Clearly, we’ll need some tasty honey to get ‘em back on the GOP bandwagon.

So how do you tempt a soft-skulled, poorly-educated, conspiracy-minded contrarian with a podcast?

I’d offer him a project that appeals to his conspiracy-minded contrarianism. Give him a job and put him to work.

For example, all these conspiracies are undermining trust in American institutions. The recent report that Iran is developing plans to detonate a dirty bomb in D.C. is being met with eye rolls. On Zoomer message boards like Reddit, it’s already being called a false flag.

We’re living in a post-truth world: Nobody believes nothin’ no more.

That’s dangerous. Eventually, it’ll get Americans killed.

In order to rebuild confidence in government, President Trump should spearhead a commission that reveals the no-holds-barred truth about our biggest conspiracies — because the American people deserve to know what the hell is going on.

Put ten of ‘em on a list. (It can include UFOs, Jeffrey Epstein, whether the 2020 election was stolen, whether COVID originated in a lab, the JFK assassination, 9/11, yada yada.) Have the top MAGA officials visit the podcast bros and solicit their input.

Then figure out a way to have public, transparent voting. (Maybe Musk/X could offer a solution.) The top three vote-getters will be declared the winner.

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The government will then deliver a public report within 100 days, revealing all it knows about all three.

Contrarians love to zag when others zig. They’re constantly yapping about conspiracies and cover-ups, cosplaying as independent-minded, fact-chasing truth-seekers. It’s how they see themselves.

Which is why this honey is so perfect: It appeals to their aspirational vanity.

After all, the secret to a successful honeytrap is knowing thy audience. Study their desires, biases, and blind spots. Empower them to let their freakiest id flag fly. And ensnare them in the timeless art of seduction.

Because it’s not literally honey.

Recommended: The Murdochs Are Buying the Democratic Party — and The Bulwark’s Ideological Con Game

One Last Thing: We lost the midterms, but our fight continues. Our fight ALWAYS continues. And in many ways, our real fight is just beginning: The radical left has never been so emboldened — or their goals so ambitious.

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