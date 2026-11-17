Three forensic scientists carried out a reconstruction of sex trafficker Michael Epstein death by hanging while in a New York prison and determined that the original conclusion that he committed suicide was wrong.

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Michael Freeman, a scholar and consultant in forensic medicine and an epidemiologist, along with Anders Eriksson, a forensic pathologist and professor of forensic medicine at Umea University in Sweden, and Itiel Dror, a cognitive neuroscientist and researcher, carried out a year-long investigation into Epstein's death, reviewing the entire autopsy file and completing a reconstruction using autopsy photos.

“The ligature marks are most consistent with homicidal strangulation from behind, most likely using a narrow knotted fabric ligature,” said the presentation given to Middle Temple, a London legal society.

“The pattern and distribution and multitude of injuries are not explained by a suicidal hanging,” he said.

Before everyone gets excited and begins looking for "The List" of Epstein clients, it should be pointed out that there's a reason this paper was delivered to Middle Temple, a professional membership association, training institution, and regulatory body for lawyers rather than a scholarly organization or publication; the forensic scientists couldn't get the paper published anywhere.

Also, the experts lacked the most important forensic evidence of all: they never got to look at, or examine, the body.

That there were "institutional failures" by the medical examiner's office, the state of New York, and prison officials is incontestable. That some of the evidence is contradictory and could be seen as homicide rather than suicide was acknowledged by the medical examiner.

I'm not questioning the sincerity or abilities of the scientists. A secondary reviewer is entirely dependent on the quality and thoroughness of the original examiner's documentation. You cannot collect new tissue samples, test for missed toxins, feel the physical resistance or bruising depth of soft tissue (palpation), or photograph an angle that the original photographer failed to capture.

The New York medical examiner says simply that it “stands by its determination” of suicide.

New York Times:

The totality of the circumstances surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death in a federal detention center in 2019 points overwhelmingly to suicide, and several investigations have failed to produce evidence that anyone other than Mr. Epstein had a hand in it. Dr. Freeman’s analysis, parts of which he floated in a New York Times investigation earlier this year, may rekindle long-smoldering debates about his death. Forensic pathologists who have seen some of the autopsy photos, though not the entire set, have agreed that the mark on Mr. Epstein’s neck was atypical for a hanging. Some of those experts said the images could still be consistent with suicide, but they cautioned that the injuries alone could not tell the full story, and that a cascade of institutional failures would make it difficult to ever conclusively determine what happened.

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How can experts on both sides look at the same evidence and reach two totally different conclusions? It's remarkably common, especially in high-stakes, legally contentious, or ambiguous forensic cases. When two equally credentialed groups of experts look at the exact same physical evidence (photographs, autopsy reports, and toxicology) and come to opposite conclusions, it usually boils down to a few core factors.

While forensic science strives to be objective, many disciplines, such as pattern analysis (bite marks, tool marks, and ligature patterns) or injury interpretations, rely heavily on human analysis. The medical examiner might look at a neck mark and see an unusual configuration that can still be credibly stretched to fit a hanging scenario, given the chaotic physical environment of a prison cell.

Meanwhile, independent reviewers look at that same mark and see a distinct pattern that matches homicidal strangulation from behind. It's possible that the data (the photos and reports) are identical, but the weight each expert assigns to specific features differs entirely.

I have been an amateur investigator into the JFK assassination for more than 40 years and can say with reasonable certainty that the actions taken to save Kennedy's life at Parkland Hospital in Dallas were later misinterpreted by forensic expert Cyril Wecht as evidence of more than one shooter. Wecht was a member of the forensic pathology panel for the U.S. House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) in the late 1970s and correctly pointed to institutional flaws in the autopsy performed at the Naval Medical Center (now Walter Reed Medical Center). But Wecht's analysis that there was more than one shooter was flawed.

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I think a similar scenario happened with Dr. Freeman and the Epstein autopsy. Different eyes, different interpretations of the same evidence. No need to posit a conspiracy. The evidence speaks to each person differently. And the medical examiner who had access not only to the body, but also to the jail cell and other forensic evidence that Freeman et al. did not see, perhaps had a key perspective that escaped Freeman.

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